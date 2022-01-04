Black Female Owned Brand's Size-Inclusive Line: Jolie Noire

Jolie Noire, French for pretty black, was founded by two biological sisters with a mission to diversify the fashion industry and represent the diverse beauty of black women worldwide.

Meet the two African American entrepreneur sisters who have created a line of essential wear, designed to empower women of all shapes and sizes.

Female bosses

Kimberly and Keyondra Lockett are the proud owners of up-and-coming fashion brand Jolie Noire and are setting out to spread the message that ‘black is beautiful in the world of fashion and beyond.

They are committed Christians and are well known in the gospel music industry.

They enjoy lifestyle blogging and vlogging, and when they’re not working on their business they are used to showing their talents to the world.

Keyondra is a #1 Billboard Chart-topping singer/songwriter and Kimberly is a celebrity fashion stylist, passionate about making every client feel confident and beautiful.

Their background

Keyondra has a talented musical history with a Top 15 Billboard Chart-topping 2X Stellar Award-nominated girl group. She’s also the only gospel artist to ink a licensing deal with The Kenya Doll brand, a line of dolls aimed at African American children.

She is passionate about championing and advocating for young women and helping them to see their value beyond their beauty.

Kimberly’s styling talent has been shown on BET, TvOne, and other television networks. Her work has also been featured in Essence Magazine, Sheen Magazine, the Fashion Bomb Daily blog, and Essence.com.

A core belief shared by both is that the more there is the visibility of people who look like their customers, the more it helps African American girls of all ages feel represented and empowered.

It made sense to combine their talents and come up with Jolie Noire – more than just fashion but rather, a way for African American women to express themselves through fashion.

In particular, they wanted to design for plus-sized women so that everybody can feel cute, comfortable, and on-trend in their clothes.

The line

The sisters are based in Atlanta, Ga., and like to describe their e-commerce enterprise as ‘elevated essential wear.’ Jolie Noire offers a range of t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, leggings, and joggers as well as on-trend accessories. A real highlight is the unisex Thème Noir collection.

Kimberly and Keyondra utilize mood boards to create their designs and consider their demographic when designing, then make it happen.

Paying it forward

The sisters have launched a brand ambassador program for POC influencers. Not only does this take away the need for million-dollar ad campaigns, but it also gives others, particularly women, the opportunity to represent Jolie Noire. The sisters want to lift up others trying to build their own brand – with a generous discount to grow their own following and business alongside showcasing the clothing.

Jolie Noire offers an afterpay option for customers so that anyone can access the pieces and scoop up the latest looks.

You can find Jolie Noire on Instagram (joliexnoireapparel) and their website www.joliexnoire.com and you can sign up for their newsletter so you can keep up to date with the latest items and offers.

We can’t wait to see what they achieve.

