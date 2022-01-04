Poolz Finance – Propelling and Fundraising DeFi Projects

Poolz Finance is a decentralized fundraising and cross-chain token launchpad.

The application is built on top of Web 3.0 infrastructure to enable crypto projects to raise funds before listing. Poolz has already integrated with many different blockchains. Further discussion is in process with an additional ten of the biggest blockchain networks.

The platform is currently supported on the Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon (MATIC) networks.

Poolz aims to attract the right investors and community, and allow them to unravel the power of Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Poolz is ranked in the Top 10 Launchpad and IDO platforms according to https://cryptorank.io/fundraising-platforms by current and All-Time High (ATH) Return on Investment.

The captured market cap is 381.99mil $USD with the ATH Return on Investment (ROI) for investors being 24.83x.

Poolz has a Twitter community containing 126.3k members. A solid base to continue building from in the future to come. Follow all their latest updates on Twitter.

Users can start staking for the next Poolz IDO, a lottery system for Poolz Finance whitelist.

Staking is the process of holding Cryptocurrency tokens in a smart wallet of some variety to support the operations of a network.

Participants help in the validation of new transactions and earn constant guaranteed time-based rewards. All Poolz Staking addresses are stored publicly for utmost transparency.

The upcoming pool, Himo World, is launching in late January 2022. Built on BSC, Himo world is an NFT game with a Play-to-Earn feature, in which players can engage in battles with others users, build their favorite team to explore the universe or choose to become observers of the war.

After collaborating with dozens of successful projects via Poolz Finance, their new initiative, Poolz Ventures is soon to launch.

Poolz Ventures ensures all projects are coupled with the best advisors in their class within the Crypto market. Their vast accumulated experience is designed to address, support and guide projects through all stages, challenges, obstacles. This will lead to the faster promotion of growth and scale of project impact.

Visit the official website: https://www.poolz.finance/

