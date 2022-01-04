Poolz Finance – Propelling and Fundraising DeFi Projects

Poolz Finance is a decentralized fundraising and cross-chain token launchpad.
The application is built on top of Web 3.0 infrastructure to enable crypto projects to raise funds before listing. Poolz has already integrated with many different blockchains. Further discussion is in process with an additional ten of the biggest blockchain networks.
The platform is currently supported on the Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon (MATIC) networks.
Poolz aims to attract the right investors and community, and allow them to unravel the power of Decentralized Finance (DeFi).
Poolz is ranked in the Top 10 Launchpad and IDO platforms according to https://cryptorank.io/fundraising-platforms by current and All-Time High (ATH) Return on Investment.
The captured market cap is 381.99mil $USD with the ATH Return on Investment (ROI) for investors being 24.83x.
Poolz has a Twitter community containing 126.3k members. A solid base to continue building from in the future to come. Follow all their latest updates on Twitter.
Users can start staking for the next Poolz IDO, a lottery system for Poolz Finance whitelist.
Staking is the process of holding Cryptocurrency tokens in a smart wallet of some variety to support the operations of a network.
Participants help in the validation of new transactions and earn constant guaranteed time-based rewards. All Poolz Staking addresses are stored publicly for utmost transparency.
The upcoming pool, Himo World, is launching in late January 2022. Built on BSC, Himo world is an NFT game with a Play-to-Earn feature, in which players can engage in battles with others users, build their favorite team to explore the universe or choose to become observers of the war.
After collaborating with dozens of successful projects via Poolz Finance, their new initiative, Poolz Ventures is soon to launch.
Poolz Ventures ensures all projects are coupled with the best advisors in their class within the Crypto market. Their vast accumulated experience is designed to address, support and guide projects through all stages, challenges, obstacles. This will lead to the faster promotion of growth and scale of project impact.
Visit the official website: https://www.poolz.finance/
Media Contact
Company Name: Micky Pty Ltd
Contact Person: Michael Manlapig
Email: Send Email
Country: Australia
Website: https://micky.com.au/poolz-finance-propel-your-defi-project/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.