Gamestarter Is Reinventing Blockchain NFT Gaming

Gamestarter ($GAME) is a micro-cap NFT-based crowdfunding platform & marketplace. Their core feature is providing full-scale gaming ecosystems for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Initial Game Offering pre-sales.
The native token to the platform, $GAME, can be purchased on the PancakeSwap, UniSwap, or Gate.io platforms.
Gamestarter is fully supported on the Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), and Polygon (MATIC) networks.
Initial Game Offering (IGO) and Initial Node Offering (INO) are both available on the platform. Different releasing games can elect to utilize either option or both to best suit their vision and needs.
Many anticipated IGO’s are being launched to look forward to. Some of these are Pixel Pix (A Gamestarter original game) KingdomX, CyberCIty, Realm Hunter, Tap Fantasy, and Kyberdyne.
Staking is available through Liquidy Pools (LP) Staking and direct V1 Staking. Liquidity Pools allow users to lock liquidity in the pool by providing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to proxies. While Staking V1 will offer a chance for participants to earn MTA rewards that are subject to a multiplier.
In August 2021, Gamestarter partnered with DAO Maker (DAO) to allow the Gamestarter and DAO communities to partake in the project’s success. This has led to accelerated inter-platform adoption between the platform’s users through the Q4 2021 market boom.
The core company team comprises 8 members with a combined respective industry experience in their fields of 53 years.
Gamestarter-Meta is in the process of roll-out. It operates with a seamless superior gaming experience connecting games visually and spatially.
Stay tuned for more news on Gamestarter-Meta according to their tweet:
Gamestarter is also launching an Application Programming Interface (API) in 2022. User’s are anticipating the addition to the platform.
Gamestarter is encouraging more projects to reach out to them to potentially collaborate with IGO’s and full support in project incubation when launching on Gamestarter. If you are interested, apply here: https://www.gamestarter.com/submit-game
Visit their website for further insights into projects: https://igo.gamestarter.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Micky Pty Ltd
Contact Person: Michael Manlapig
Email: Send Email
Country: Australia
Website: https://micky.com.au/
