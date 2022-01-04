Physical Therapy in Las Vegas Specializes in Helping Athletes Get Back To Top Physical Condition

Optimize Physical Therapy offers methods and equipment usage for athletes who have been unable to continue their regimen of activity and workouts due to accidents or other conditions. Optimize helps active adults overcome pain and injuries without the need for skipping workouts, medication, or surgery.

Optimize Physical Therapy & Performance and Dr. Zaki Afzal are pleased to announce their center for physical therapy in Las Vegas specializes in recovery therapy for adults and athletes who want to restore their active lifestyle. When injuries or conditions make it painful or impossible to continue with workouts, recreational activities, or athletic endeavors, the physical therapist helps to design a complete therapy protocol to restore normal activities. No surgery, injections, or pain medications are utilized. Dr. Afzal is a top therapist who works with lifters, athletes, and active adults to eliminate pain and get back to the sports and workouts they love.

The founder of Optimize is a weightlifter who has been through injuries that his healthcare providers had difficulty understanding. Dr. Zaki has been through many of the challenges which his clients are experiencing. He understands the worry and frustration of physical limitations due to pain and injuries. The physical and emotional drain can be reversed with the appropriate therapy.

Additional details are available at https://optimizeptp.com/

Dr. Zaki is proud to keep active lifters, adults, and athletes at the highest level of performance. He focuses on keeping clients working out to remain active and fit for life. Optimize was founded on the need to ensure that no one needs to suffer pain or a lack of high-quality care, as Dr. Afzal experienced. Often, people don’t get the care they need in the profit-centered healthcare system. Optimize is a patient-centered clinic.

The clinic’s services have been utilized by the NBA, NCAA, NFL, and Major League Baseball. The various categories of Optimize therapy include physical therapy, virtual physical therapy, performance training and therapy, online performance coaching, mobile massage and bodywork, and a discovery consultation to put all the therapy components together and create a functional and effective program for the client.

About the Company:

Optimize Physical Therapy & Performance was founded by a weightlifter who understands the frustration of athletes and active adults whose training and workout regimen is interrupted due to pain or physical conditions. The patient-centric approach is customized to meet the needs of each client. Restoring the ability to enjoy physical activities is the goal of the Optimize PT team.

Media Contact

Company Name: Optimize Physical Therapy & Performance

Contact Person: Dr. Zaki Afzal

Email: Send Email

Phone: (702) 550-9552

Address:8475 S Eastern Ave Suite 105A

City: Las Vegas

State: NV 89123

Country: United States

Website: https://optimizeptp.com/

