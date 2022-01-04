Physical Therapy in Las Vegas Specializes in Helping Athletes Get Back To Top Physical Condition

Optimize Physical Therapy & Performance and Dr. Zaki Afzal are pleased to announce their center for physical therapy in Las Vegas specializes in recovery therapy for adults and athletes who want to restore their active lifestyle. When injuries or conditions make it painful or impossible to continue with workouts, recreational activities, or athletic endeavors, the physical therapist helps to design a complete therapy protocol to restore normal activities. No surgery, injections, or pain medications are utilized. Dr. Afzal is a top therapist who works with lifters, athletes, and active adults to eliminate pain and get back to the sports and workouts they love.
The founder of Optimize is a weightlifter who has been through injuries that his healthcare providers had difficulty understanding. Dr. Zaki has been through many of the challenges which his clients are experiencing. He understands the worry and frustration of physical limitations due to pain and injuries. The physical and emotional drain can be reversed with the appropriate therapy.
Additional details are available at https://optimizeptp.com/
Dr. Zaki is proud to keep active lifters, adults, and athletes at the highest level of performance. He focuses on keeping clients working out to remain active and fit for life. Optimize was founded on the need to ensure that no one needs to suffer pain or a lack of high-quality care, as Dr. Afzal experienced. Often, people don’t get the care they need in the profit-centered healthcare system. Optimize is a patient-centered clinic.
The clinic’s services have been utilized by the NBA, NCAA, NFL, and Major League Baseball. The various categories of Optimize therapy include physical therapy, virtual physical therapy, performance training and therapy, online performance coaching, mobile massage and bodywork, and a discovery consultation to put all the therapy components together and create a functional and effective program for the client.
About the Company:
Optimize Physical Therapy & Performance was founded by a weightlifter who understands the frustration of athletes and active adults whose training and workout regimen is interrupted due to pain or physical conditions. The patient-centric approach is customized to meet the needs of each client. Restoring the ability to enjoy physical activities is the goal of the Optimize PT team.
Media Contact
Company Name: Optimize Physical Therapy & Performance
Contact Person: Dr. Zaki Afzal
Email: Send Email
Phone: (702) 550-9552
Address:8475 S Eastern Ave Suite 105A
City: Las Vegas
State: NV 89123
Country: United States
Website: https://optimizeptp.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.