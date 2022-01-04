Meta Race World initiates the first sports crypto ecosystem in the industry

MetaRace is a play-to-earn NFT dog racing Metaverse where users can participate in dog races, breed NFT their dogs, grow their kennel or training business, and even build their racecourse or co-own a community racecourse. The earning potential has no limits, and either make their profits.
The makers have already built tons of strategic partnerships in the space. Moreover, they have launched their Native token of the ecosystem SGO to an all-time high of over 120 Mil. DOG will be one of many economic tokens within the ecosystem that feeds into SGO and benefit players and holders from both tokens.
Staking is already up and lives to hand out a massive 2000 percent APY of SportemonGo and feed a percent buyback on the SGO Chart. NFTs and other valuable products will be going live soon, along with the pups, racetracks, and kennels. Fusion and breeding NFTs will also be a part of this ecosystem. They have an exchange listing in place for Coinsbit as well.
This father-son duo has seen it all in the past year and still stands strong within the community, remains highly active, and continues smashing deals for investors. As BSC is labeled as the wild west, strong communities of space have always appreciated the projects developed by the team. And investment users can rest assured that they will be putting in the work for them without the worry of any malicious intent.
DOG will eventually be community-owned and driven within the ecosystem, and much more information will be available for new and potential investors. The upcoming roadmap includes the following launches: Q1 2022 Platform BETA launch, NFT Dog Breeding (Smart Contract) launch, Breeding smart contracts deployed Kennel NFT Assets Launch, (Smart Contract) Animated race simulation launch, and Wallet integration.
Join their telegram community today for more updates and information. Intending users can buy the token on BSCSCAN and PancakeSwap. Visit the website for further details.
Media Contact
Company Name: Meta Dog Racing
Contact Person: Jack Jay
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://metadog.racing
