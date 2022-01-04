Krch Realty Announces Agent of the Year, Rookie of the Year

Reno-based real estate brokerage Krch Realty announced 2021's top-producing agent and top-producing rookie agent at its annual holiday celebration.

Krch Realty announced Monira West as their top-producing agent for 2021 and Wei Zhang as their top-producing rookie agent for 2021. West produced more than $18 million in sales.

“It’s so promising to see such tenacity and determination from our agents,” said Kyle Krch, owner and founder of Krch Realty. “We are honored to be in the company of so many talented real estate professionals.

The awards were announced at Krch Realty’s annual holiday celebration on Thursday, December 9 at NoVi, a nightclub located in the Eldorado Resort Casino in Downtown Reno. More than 70 Krch Realty agents and staff members were in attendance. Along with awards, the celebration included dinner, drinks, dancing, a toy drive for Toys for Tots, and a raffle.

Krch Realty’s annual holiday celebration is an event hosted by Krch Realty’s Brokerage Support Team and is an opportunity for Krch Realty to express appreciation to their agents and for Krch Realty agents to network and connect with each other.

“Our amazing Brokerage Support Team and I just wanted to wish [our agents] peace, prosperity, health and happiness this holiday season and in the year ahead,” said Krch. “We are so grateful to them for choosing Krch and helping us make Krch Realty one of the best brokerages in the entire United States.”

Krch Realty will be rolling out several new programs for agents in 2022 including ways for agents to earn passive income which can be used by agents to build generational wealth, develop a retirement plan, and more.

Please visit https://www.krchrealty.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Company Name: Krch Realty

Contact Person: Jessie Schirrick

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7752198547

Address:5605 Riggins Ct., Suite 104

City: Reno

State: NV 89502

Country: United States

Website: https://www.krchrealty.com/

