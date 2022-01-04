Dentist Piara Waters Launches New Website for 2022

Residents in Piara Waters, Harrisdale, and surrounding suburbs are offered information about dental services from the Piara Waters Dental website. The recent upgrade to the site helps prospective patients learn more about the services and procedures.

Piara Waters Dental and Dr. Ram Nair are pleased to announce the launch of their new website. The dentist Piara Waters practice features state-of-the-art techniques and equipment to benefit patients throughout the service area. The trusted family dental practice is dedicated to providing affordable and high quality for each family member. The dentist in Harrisdale provides general, orthodontic, and cosmetic services for all ages. The dental practice is focused on being recognised as a relaxed and welcoming place for dental work procedures.

The new website describes the expanded service area, including Harrisdale, Southern River, Forrestdale, Banjup, and Treeby. The customer service is excellent, using the latest technology to provide patients with quality care in an environment free of stress, regardless of their age or stage of the journey toward better oral health. The professional staff spends time working with each patient to provide the most personalised care plan. Different payment options are available to ensure that patients receive the treatment they need without worrying about costs.

The dental service categories include cosmetic dentistry, general dentistry, dentistry for children, orthodontics, and implants. The doctor is available for emergency dental procedures, including a chipped tooth, lost fillings and crowns, gum inflammation, abscesses, and infection. Every age group can benefit from the care available at the full-service dental care office. From a child’s first dental visit to the implementation of dental appliances to implants for lost teeth, the patient can be sure of a welcoming atmosphere and the highest level of knowledge and skills.

The principal dentist at Piara Waters is Dr. Ram Nair. After six years working in Tasmania, Dr. Nair has relocated back to his home area in WA. He is devoted to using his expertise to benefit the local community. He wants to be recognised for his personalised and gentle treatment through his warm and caring manner.

About the Clinic:

Piara Waters Dental is a full-service dental practice that treats patients throughout the Piara Waters area of Western Australia. Dr. Nair’s warm and understanding personality helps to make patients comfortable during needed dental procedures. The clinic offers budget-friendly payment plans so that oral health care can be a priority for every age level.

