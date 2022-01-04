Sacramento Neck Pain Center Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

Sacramento-based Release the Pain offers relief from various types of pain. These include TMJ, headaches, knees, stomach, and neck pain.

Release the Pain and Vicki Mah are pleased to announce that the clinic has reached a milestone of operation. The clinic is celebrating its tenth anniversary in operation. Vicki offers gentle, fast pain relief by applying advanced intuitive energy bodywork massage. Since 2011, she has been offering relief from neck pain and other types of painful conditions. The techniques are non-invasive and highly effective. Pain relief is usually noted during the first visit, no matter the cause of the physical or emotional pain or malfunction the patient is experiencing.

Many of her patients may have already seen other massage therapists, bodyworkers, chiropractors, acupuncturists, physicians, or other health care professionals without theSacramento pain relief they need. A session with Release the Pain will help patients get back their function and range of motion during the first session. Vicki offers treatment plans for all ages, from newborns to senior citizens. She also works with pets such as dogs and potbelly pigs.

Stomach pain Sacramento symptoms can arise in patients who experience emotional anxieties. Head pain Sacramento symptoms may also be related to stress and emotional pressure. When struggling with repetitive thoughts that lead to high levels of stress, a twenty-minute phone session is usually enough to relieve the symptoms.

A nice relaxing massage may be just the thing to reduce tension, depression, and physical pain such as knee pain Sacramento symptoms. Painful joints can affect knees, hips, shoulders, the neck, and even fingers. TMJ jaw pain Sacramento symptoms may affect sleep habits and the ability to concentrate. Physical damage to the teeth can also be a result of this condition. Body pain brings stress to life problems, work, and relationships. The relaxing therapy incorporates modalities of craniosacral therapy, active resistance, active release therapy, myofascial release, bodywork, orthopedic structures massage, and muscle energy technique.

Release the Pain offers soothing massage to benefit clients of all ages. No matter the cause of pain, whether physical or emotional, the clinic has the skills to provide relief. She employs various techniques in her skilled ministrations.

