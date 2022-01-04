Applications Open for the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes

“"Nothing is more inspiring than stories about heroic people who have truly made a difference to the world,” says T.A. Barron, award-winning author and founder of the Barron Prize. “And we need our heroes today more than ever. Not celebrities but true heroes, people whose character can inspire us all. That is the purpose of the Barron Prize: to share positive examples of heroism with as many young people as possible."”

The online application process for the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes is now open. Submissions are due by April 15th and the winners will be announced in September.

Boulder, CO – January 4, 2022 – The Barron Prize celebrates inspiring, public-spirited young people from across the U.S. and Canada. Established in 2001 by author T. A. Barron, the Barron Prize annually honors 25 outstanding young leaders ages 8 to 18 who have made a significant positive difference to people and the environment. Fifteen top winners each receive $10,000 to support their service work or higher education.

These young people are as diverse as their service projects. They are female and male, urban and rural, and from a wide variety of backgrounds. Examples include Jaclyn, who triumphed over brain cancer and then worked to help other critically ill children; Ryan, who helped provide clean drinking water to more than 70 African villages; Michaella, who organized a rodeo for kids with disabilities; Joying, who cleaned up South Carolina’s beaches; Shawn, who organized his neighborhood to build a community garden; and Barbara, who created a successful motor oil recycling project in rural Texas.

Since its inception, the Barron Prize has awarded more than half a million dollars to hundreds of young leaders and has won the support of Girl Scouts of the USA, Jane Goodall’s Roots and Shoots, and Youth Service America, among other organizations.

Learn more and apply online at www.barronprize.org. The prize’s annual application deadline is April 15.

