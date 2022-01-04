Leading Electrical Company in Reno, NV: Solar Installations in Reno Have Grown Tremendously In 2021

Solar energy is free, clean and 100 percent renewable. This is why more and more people are moving to solar energy panels on their homes and businesses. The technology has advanced considerably, and over the past five years, prices have dropped almost 50 percent.
Damon Hobbs owns KD Electric, which is the leading company for electrical contractors in Reno NV. He notes that Nevada generates 15 percent of its electricity from solar power, and that amount is only going to grow.
As more and more people are looking to Nevada for a new home, construction continues to grow at a steady rate. This, coupled with the gaming industry, means Nevada consumes large amounts of electricity. The price of solar dropping combined with the expertise of qualified solar contractors around Reno, Nevada, means now is a great time to consider solar panels as part of a new construction, remodel or simply to add onto a current home.
Hobbs and his team of electricians in Reno, NV, have seen a considerable upswing in the desire for solar panels and energy creation. From the casinos to electric car charging stations, solar energy continues to grow and grow fast in 2021, and it appears the growth will only continue through 2022.
Those who have a vested interest in solar energy should contact KD Electric an appointment. Hobbs and his team are always ready to help new customers with anything from a new ceiling fan to a complete wiring of a new building.
KD Electric are professional, licensed and insured Reno, Nevada, electrical contractors. They serve commercial and residential. Contact them for any electrical services needs.
