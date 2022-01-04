New Typing Gloves Keep Hands and Fingers Warm While Writing on Computer Keyboards

The Writer's Glove® features a patent-pending design to raise productivity while the temperature drops.

A new-and-improved version of The Writer’s Glove® is now available to keep hands warm while typing on computer keyboards. The new version features patent-pending fingertips that finally make typing while wearing full gloves a reality. The innovative design also features touchscreen capabilities on all five fingers, making it perfect for working from home, at the office, or having fun on a computer.

“It seems like a simple thing, but cold hands and fingers at the computer keyboard slow down productivity. That’s where The Writer’s Glove comes in. It covers your entire hand. No batteries. No electricity. Just good design,” says Ben Sobieck, a bestselling author and the inventor of The Writer’s Glove.

Sobieck created The Writer’s Glove during a frigid winter in Minnesota while on deadline for a book he was writing. He tried fingerless gloves, but they did nothing to keep his fingers warm. He took to his garage to come up with something better.

“I have the harsh Minnesota winters to thank for the inspiration,” says Sobieck, who lives near the Twin Cities.

The Writer’s Glove went on to be used in more than 50 countries. It even caught the attention of GLAMOUR magazine, which featured it as a top pick for the office. The gloves are used by music producers, research laboratories, logistics providers, embassies, IT professionals, gamers, and many others.

“In the same way people wear warm clothes in the winter, I see The Writer’s Glove as being one more piece in that ensemble,” Sobieck says.

The new version of The Writer’s Glove built upon the original’s success. It represents years of customer feedback and several rounds of prototyping. While the gloves do not treat medical conditions, users with Raynaud’s Syndrome and chronic hyperhidrosis noted the usefulness of The Writer’s Glove.

“The best feedback I get is from people with medical conditions affecting their hands,” Sobieck says.

The upgraded version also doubles the thickness on the back of the gloves for extra warmth. That doesn’t impede typing, though. The Writer’s Glove fits like a second skin.

The Writer’s Glove is now available for purchase on https://thewritersglove.com/, as well as Amazon.com and Walmart.com

Media Contact

Company Name: The Writer’s Glove

Contact Person: Ben Sobieck

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://thewritersglove.com/

