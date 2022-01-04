A/Z Apothecary to Launch Scented Candles for Those with Discerning Taste

Fragrances are considered to affect the psychophysiological activities of people. They have been known to do wonders—relax the stressed, improve the mood, and increase one’s working capacity, among the many. Studies show that they have been used for thousands of years to provide wondrous benefits for the physical and psychological well-being of people, which led to the term aromatherapy. Today, their influence continues to be more and more significant in medicinal and cosmetic industries that many companies are looking into creating various fragrant products that are safe to use daily.
As such, A/Z Apothecary is launching in the market its scented candles and fragrance sprays for those with discerning taste. The brand offers high-end fragrant candles and fragrance spray that stimulate the senses and heighten emotions to help create special and lasting moments.
A/Z Apothecary products are handcrafted to stimulate the brain and relax the body. They can bring fond memories and help people create new ones by associating the memories with the scents. A/Z Apothecary products are designed to set the mood and create a cozy atmosphere to help people relax, rejuvenate, and feel good.
A/Z Apothecary candles are smokeless, long-burning, and made from vegan coconut soy and high-grade essential oils. They come in elegant candle holders that can be reused. The room fragrance sprays, on the other hand, are made from carefully crafted essential oils that are long-lasting but not overpowering. They come in exquisitely designed spray bottles that can suit any discerning taste. Among A/Z Apothecary’s collections of scents are Ritual, Citrix, Theobrama, Ilachi, Orbis, Café Nero, Nautilus, Port Royal, Clear Memories, Nocturne Sky, Navma, Raga and Mana.
The luxury brand started during the COVID-19 lockdown. It is founded by two friends—one of which is trained in Ayurveda and aromatherapy—who only want to help people relax especially during the very stressful time of the pandemic. “We want to be a brand that creates the landscape of the olfactory and limbic systems,” shared Sona Sunni, one of the company founders. “And the best way we can do it using an artistic and holistic way is by creating our line of scented candles and fragrances that bring balance and promote relaxation especially during stressful times.” And indeed, A/Z Apothecary products were created and will be available soon through its website www.azapothecaryca.com.
In line with its company tagline, “Poured for the mind and soul” [or “crafted for the mind and soul”], A/Z Apothecary hopes to help its clients make scented memories using its line of products. The company also plans on expanding to a full-service apothecary, complete with organic skincare, body care, and other organic products.
About A/Z Apothecary
A/Z Apothecary is a luxury brand of scented candles and fragrance sprays based in California. Its products are designed to create balance, promote relaxation, and improve the mood.
