Pharmaceutical company SciSparc Ltd to make progress in treating nervous system disorders in 2022

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that mainly focuses on the development of therapies for treating disorders connected to the central nervous system.
SciSparc Ltd consists of a team of experienced and professional scientists and senior executives. The company has raised more than $8 million from investors and institutions for its clinical programs.
In 2021, SciSparc Ltd added another feather to their cap of achievements when the company got two patents from the Australian Patent Office and the Japanese Patent Office for the core technologies of the pharmaceutical company. It consists of pharmaceutical compositions consisting of Cannabinoids and N-acylethanolamines and several methods consisting of preventing and treating cannabinoid conditions.
SciSparc Ltd is engaged in the drug development programs SCI-110 for treating Tourette Syndrome and obstructive sleep apnea, SCI-160 for treating pain; and SCI-210 for treating autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.
Itzhak Shrem, Chairman of the board of SciSparc, said, “We are extremely elated to have ended the year on a successful note. We have reached important milestones. An important one is the up-listing of the ordinary shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market.”
In 2022, SciSparc Ltd plans to make progress in the clinical programs in Tourette Syndrome (TS), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and Agitation and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The pharmaceutical company is also planning to expand the partner’s network. They will also continue to raise awareness of the unique treatments and technologies by showing them at prestigious events globally. The company also plans to strengthen the professional team and advisory board and increase exposure to North American investors.
For more information, visit: scisparc.com, send an email to IR@scisparc.com, or call +972-3-6167055
About SciSparc Ltd.
The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company mainly focuses on the development of unique therapies for curing disorders of the central nervous system. SciSparc Ltd wants to develop technologies using cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. The company also wants to make progress in clinical programs for AD and Agitation, TS, pain, and SE.
Disclaimer: The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.
Media Contact
Company Name: SciSparc Ltd.
Contact Person: Investor Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: +972-3-6167055
Country: Israel
Website: scisparc.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Pharmaceutical company SciSparc Ltd to make progress in treating nervous system disorders in 2022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.