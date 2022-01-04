Pharmaceutical company SciSparc Ltd to make progress in treating nervous system disorders in 2022

SciSparc Ltd aims to develop unique treatments for curing central nervous system disorders in 2022.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that mainly focuses on the development of therapies for treating disorders connected to the central nervous system.

SciSparc Ltd consists of a team of experienced and professional scientists and senior executives. The company has raised more than $8 million from investors and institutions for its clinical programs.

In 2021, SciSparc Ltd added another feather to their cap of achievements when the company got two patents from the Australian Patent Office and the Japanese Patent Office for the core technologies of the pharmaceutical company. It consists of pharmaceutical compositions consisting of Cannabinoids and N-acylethanolamines and several methods consisting of preventing and treating cannabinoid conditions.

SciSparc Ltd is engaged in the drug development programs SCI-110 for treating Tourette Syndrome and obstructive sleep apnea, SCI-160 for treating pain; and SCI-210 for treating autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Itzhak Shrem, Chairman of the board of SciSparc, said, “We are extremely elated to have ended the year on a successful note. We have reached important milestones. An important one is the up-listing of the ordinary shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market.”

In 2022, SciSparc Ltd plans to make progress in the clinical programs in Tourette Syndrome (TS), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and Agitation and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The pharmaceutical company is also planning to expand the partner’s network. They will also continue to raise awareness of the unique treatments and technologies by showing them at prestigious events globally. The company also plans to strengthen the professional team and advisory board and increase exposure to North American investors.

For more information, visit: scisparc.com, send an email to IR@scisparc.com, or call +972-3-6167055

About SciSparc Ltd.

The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company mainly focuses on the development of unique therapies for curing disorders of the central nervous system. SciSparc Ltd wants to develop technologies using cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. The company also wants to make progress in clinical programs for AD and Agitation, TS, pain, and SE.

Disclaimer: The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

Media Contact

Company Name: SciSparc Ltd.

Contact Person: Investor Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: +972-3-6167055

Country: Israel

Website: scisparc.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Pharmaceutical company SciSparc Ltd to make progress in treating nervous system disorders in 2022