EarFun Brings the Boom for CES 2022 with UBOOM L Wireless Speaker Debut

“Packed with dual 55mm speakers, DSP technology, and IPX7, the UBOOM L intends to deliver unmatched wireless audio in 2022.”

To start the New Year, EarFun is releasing just its second speaker named the UBOOM L during CES 2022. The new wireless Bluetooth speaker is a larger, enhanced version of the award-winning UBOOM that EarFun debuted back in 2019. With the larger UBOOM L, EarFun delivers a proper refresh to continue its wireless speaker offering with a widened speaker diaphragm, new tech, and additional features.

“EarFun UBOOM L is our delicate gift to the world. Surpassing our award-winning model UBOOM launched 2 years ago, it’s meant to deliver our EarFun signature bass sound to all the music lovers and get all the party people dancing,” said Rocky Deng, head of the product development department at EarFun. “With all-new dual 55mm diaphragms achieving greater volume levels while delivering an expansive soundstage for full immersion, UBOOM L also features advanced DSP, voice assistant activation, IPX7 certified waterproof,16-hours battery, and dedicated Indoor and Outdoor modes to accommodate for all-night revelry or outdoor use.”

More Power Means Bigger Sound

The original UBOOM filled the room with ease. Its compact size and omnidirectional orientation produced a deceivingly big sound. Each of the two speakers are rated at 14W for an increased 28W of total power. Thanks to the implementation of all-new 55mm diaphragms, the UBOOM L achieves greater volume levels while delivering an expansive soundstage for full immersion. To complement the greater woofer sizes are dual passive radiators that have been tuned to help achieve deeper frequencies that flow beautifully with the upper-frequency ranges. The resulting bass and sub-bass frequencies are deep and defined, without unwanted distortion. In addition, advanced Digital Signal Processing (DSP) keeps the noise at bay for a clean sound while still preserving the sonic details of your favorite tracks.

Two is Better Than One

You can connect two UBOOM L speakers to access true wireless stereo. Each speaker automatically separates into R and L channels for a traditional listening session or adds more juice to your dance party. No matter the occasion, the UBOOM L offers dedicated Indoor and Outdoor modes to accommodate. The Indoor mode delivers balanced sound but with fuller bass. Whereas the Outdoor mode focuses on providing louder volume to cut through the open air while optimizing battery since it’s needed most. Rest assured, the UBOOM L belongs outside. The new rugged speaker is IPX7 certified and again receives EarFun’s proprietary additional layer of protection with its Innovative Sweatshield™ Technology.

Your Music and Mobile Companion

Power through your playlist for up to 16 hours with a single charge. The UBOOM L features a USB Type-C charging port concealed perfectly behind the waterproof rubber seal protecting it and the included auxiliary 3.5mm audio port. The wireless Bluetooth speaker features Bluetooth 5.0 for a secure and robust connection between your devices up to 100 ft. When calls come in you can answer hands-free using the Built-In Mic. The UBOOM L also hosts your personal voice assistance with instant activation of Alexa, Siri®, or Google Assistant™.

Key Features:

Elevated 28W (Dual 14W Speaker) powerful stereo sound with two 55mm drivers, dual passive radiators and Advanced Digital Signal Processing (DSP) .

. Connect two UBOOM L speakers can get the true wireless stereo (left and right channel) sound and more powerful sound

Switch Between Indoor and Outdoor Mode: Indoor modes deliver full bass and balanced sound, whereas outdoor modes deliver louder sound and longer battery life;

Built to last with Certified IPX7 Rating Waterproof with Innovative Sweatshield™ Technology

Power through any playlist with up to 16 hours of battery life

Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth® 5.0

Built-In Mic for Convenient Hands-free calling

Activate Voice Assistant-Instantly connect Alexa, Siri® or Google Assistant™.

Efficiently charge with USB Type-C



Pricing and Availability

The EarFun UBOOM L will be available globally on myearfun.com and Amazon EarFun shop starting in May 2022, with an MSRP of $79.99.

About EarFun

EarFun, an audio brand established in California, has a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve audio products’ sound. With four design awards and multiple leading technology media recommendation awards, EarFun was the most awarded new audio brand in 2020. EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.

