Blackboxstocks Inc. Surges To End 2021; Here's Why Short Sellers May Want To Seek Refuge Sooner Than Later (NASDAQ: BLBX)

While the major indexes closed mostly flat to close out the final trading day of 2021, there were some standouts. Blackboxstocks BLBX is one. Its shares surged by more than 25%* to hit their highest levels since November. And it wasn’t a low-volume rally, either. Trading volume at more than 6X its average eclipsed levels not seen since its $12 million public offering in November. Not only that, intraday price gaps higher suggest that in addition to interested longs, short-covering may be adding fuel to a well-deserved end-of-year rally. (*share price of $3.98 on 12/21/21)

Interestingly, both decisions are timely. Considering that BLBX is expected to post record-setting Q4 results, with a sneak-peek possible in the coming days, covering short positions could limit exposure to potentially massive losses resulting from a BLBX that finished 2021 with its strongest ever revenue-generating tailwind. And for longs, considering that the downside in BLBX stock is likely capped based on operating performance, they may be in store for a wild ride higher as BLBX prepares to unleash what they expect to be its best year ever.

Based on the sharp spike in volume and price, investors are taking notice. And the better news for the longs is that the bulls appear to be taking the lead into the new year, generating a technical breakout to the upside that looks to set BLBX up to mount an assault on its $8.00 high set back in November. If so, investors could be eyeing a more than 181% increase in price toward the upper band of resistance. The more excellent news is that while it’s a target, it’s also in the crosshairs. It’s worth noting, too, that while reclaiming that high would be impressive, BLBX can justify a higher valuation.

There’s plenty of supporting evidence.

Operating Performance Exposes Value Proposition

Actually, BLBX makes a case that exposes a value proposition that’s getting too big to ignore. In fact, from a current sum of its parts calculation, especially after completing a $12 million public offering, uplist to a senior NASDAQ market, and reaching the highest paid subscriber base in its history, the BLBX share price offers more than an attractive value proposition; it shows a compelling one. But, while good a month ago, that value proposition just got even better.

Last month, BLBX guided investors to expect another record-setting month, with November likely to score its highest-ever levels of recurring revenue and cash receipts. That means that while investors enjoyed a record-setting performance in Q3, additional breaks are expected in Q4. Better yet, BLBX is positioned to enter 2022 with a revenue-generating tailwind that could make its historical bests a conservative comparison going forward.

That’s likely. Moreover, BLBX has made no secret of its intent to maximize an arsenal of assets to reach new highs, with guidance suggesting its record-setting performances to continue not only in Q4 but also during 2022. Notably, by a good measure.

BLBX expects to post comparative Q4 revenue between 45% – 50% higher than last year. Thus, a simple deduction indicates that a record-setting November is already in the cards. But the better news is that the revenue-generating tailwind will follow into next year. Hence, while BLBX guidance is reassuring for the near term, it’s even more actionable from a long-term perspective and could help investors recognize and seize value created by a considerable valuation disconnect.

BLBX Justifies Its Bullish Proposition

By the way, BLBX is making its bullish case easy to understand. Not only that, historical price action shows that when they talk, markets respond in kind. Last month, BLBX shares surged by over 24% after announcing its highest paid subscriber base ever, surpassing the 6,000 user threshold for the first time ever. The jump exposed two things. First, short-sellers may be quick to cover on company news. Second, organic growth is accelerating, and investors are adding to positions. And, actually, there’s a third that can be added. With several announcements expected in the coming days and weeks, higher prices may indeed be the path of least resistance.

And while sounding redundant, that’s likely, in part from BLBX is adding its most ambitious marketing campaign ever to an already steepening growth curve. It’s a campaign they believe will get its industry-best trading platform in front of and into the hands of thousands of new traders by the end of the next quarter. Frankly, considering what they have done without aggressive marketing, adding thousands of new subscribers is entirely within reach. Moreover, with the imminent listing of the Blackboxstocks platform to iOS and Android app stores, it’s more than a reachable goal; it could be achieved sooner than many expect.

Remember, those two listings will allow the Blackboxstocks platform to reach at least 99% of its target audience. Add to that an expected million-dollar combined marketing campaign to highlight the BLBX advantages; converting a retail class of users needing better resources may be easier done than said.

Capitalizing On Democratized Trading Movement

Keep in mind, too, BLBX is targeting that increase through near-unprecedented demand from a retail trading market needing better tools. Growth in the market can be traced back to the roots of Robinhood HOOD, which despite its stock getting crushed since its 2021 IPO, was a leader in exposing the need for a platform allowing more efficient and cost-effective trading options for retail investors. Early results were excellent, and their platform did as intended by attracting millions of retail investors to join the democratized trading movement. But, it did more than reach a new market; it exposed one. And some companies took advantage. BLBX is one.

Still, more than taking advantage of the move, BLBX intends to lead it. And its industry-best partnerships and platform ability could provide the juju to make that happen. They are already taking market share from one-time dominant players that helped develop the market but are late implementing new and better technology to make their platforms better. Their lack of response is helping BLBX expedite its mission to earn its place as a new market leader.

By the way, that mission to the top is made capable by more than perpetuating a best-in-industry platform. Working partnerships with industry giants are helping create a deliverable unrivaled by any competing app or platform.

TradeStation is one of those working partnerships.

BLBX Platform Strengthened By TradeStation

And the combination of assets shouldn’t be overlooked or underappreciated. More importantly, from an investor’s perspective, they can’t be duplicated, either. That’s good news for BLBX investors and platform users, as both groups inherently benefit from the combined powers and features that a TradeStation/BLBX delivers. Moreover, BLBX investors should recognize that the working relationship with TradeStation does more than enhance an already comprehensive platform; it validates it.

And retail traders should realize that the integration with TradeStation created a working platform with resources once reserved for only professional traders. It’s so powerful that it’s been described as a transformative trading tool that levels the investment landscape for retail traders by providing real-time information, market insight, and lightning-fast trade execution. It goes beyond those advantages, too.

The BLBX platform is the only known financial technology and social media hybrid providing real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels. That combination has led users to go beyond describing the platform as “transformative,” with some referring to Blackboxstocks as a Robinhood platform on steroids. Reasons were provided.

Integrating With TradeStation Brings Unrivaled Functionality

The biggest is that the combined Blackboxstocks/TradeStation platform does much more than facilitate trades. While indeed providing that function, it also goes well beyond the expected. A core feature is that the combined BLBX/TradeStation platform offers users a Quick-Click feature that loads proprietary automated alerts for options contracts through a simple two-click process. That feature saves traders critical time on order entry and execution with lightning-fast execution speed. Still, there’s much more to appreciate.

Users also get a dual benefit from real-time Blackbox trading alerts and from TradeStation’s discounted trading rate with no ticket fee to Blackbox members using the Quick-Click feature. Thus, investors save the two most valuable assets in trading, time and money. But, there’s more to keep user attention.

Perhaps the most attractive feature of the platform is that it uses the most current technology, including AI, to do almost all of the pre-trade legwork for its users. And it does so with speed and precision, running thousands of scans at a millisecond pace to provide users proprietary options alerts or options flow data. But not only does it find trade opportunities, but it also sets it up to execute as well. Once an optimum trade is scored, users only need to click the mouse on the highlighted trade button to run orders at speeds usually reserved for institutional traders. Thus, while the working relationship with TradeStation has been called transformative for BLBX and helped create a “platform on steroids” for stocks and options investors, it can be a game-changer to build portfolio value.

That’s no coincidence.

Millisecond Scanning And Lightning-Fast Trade Execution

It’s an intended result of having lightning-fast processes and unparalleled detail at the user’s fingertips. That comes from embedded technology continuously scanning the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. In addition to that professional-level performance, the BLBX platform also provides users a fully interactive social media platform integrated into a user-friendly dashboard, enabling them to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a shared network. In simpler terms, BLBX helps facilitate a chat room with a shared interest to make money.

For novice traders, it can instantly level the investment playing field. Moreover, the real-time shared chat feature is a perfect tool for retail investors who want to follow more seasoned investors’ trades. In other words, the social aspect of the BLBX platform provides a way for traders to invest alongside more savvy ones through its live audio/video feature. That feature allows members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade ideas, making the BLBX platform ideal for trading communities. Best of all, it provides the entire group the simultaneous benefit to leverage knowledge, speed, and access to real-time information.

And for BLBX investors, it led to record-breaking Q3 performance, a surge in subscriber levels in Q4, and a revenue-generating tailwind into the new year that makes investment in BLBX stock a timely consideration.

Ripe For Surging Growth In 2022

Add this to expedite that consideration. Fundamentally, BLBX is better positioned than ever to create potentially exponential shareholder value in both the near and long term. They have highest ever cash balances, best ever subscriber levels, and a record-setting performance in Q3 that brings a considerable tailwind into Q4. Thus, while short-selling and weakness in the small-cap markets may have combined to bring BLBX share prices lower, consider it an investment opportunity and not a hurdle that BLBX can’t and won’t clear.

Better still, while past performance isn’t an indicator of future success, guidance is valuable, especially from companies that habitually meet it. There, BLBX is checking all the right boxes.

Most notably, they provided exceptionally strong Q4 and 2022 guidance, are leveraging industry-best relationships to enhance an already best platform, and plan to extend its platform reach to millions of new potential users as early as this quarter. Thus, the combination of proven growth with a well-defined path forward provides BLBX investors ample reasons to consider the stock at values that appreciably undervalue its current intrinsic and inherent long-term value.

But know this. With billions of institutional investment dollars getting put to work starting this week and with BLBX backed by some of that institutional money, acting sooner than later to seize value from an apparent valuation disconnect may be a wise and actionable consideration. After all, with near-term value-creating news expected any day, BLBX stock is more than well-positioned to deliver potentially exponential returns in the long term; the near-term gains can be just as appreciable.

Disclaimers: Shore Thing Media, LLC. (STM, LLC.) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. STM, Llc. is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Our reports/releases are a commercial advertisement and are for general information purposes ONLY. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. The information made available by STM, Llc. is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The contributors may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article, report and publication. In no event shall STM, Llc. be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or made available by STM, Llc., including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information in this video, article, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. STM, Llc. strongly urges you conduct a complete and independent investigation of the respective companies and consideration of all pertinent risks. Readers are advised to review SEC periodic reports: Forms 10-Q, 10K, Form 8-K, insider reports, Forms 3, 4, 5 Schedule 13D. For some content, STM, Llc., its authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. STM, LLC has been compensated up to fifty-two-thousand dollars cash via wire transfer by a third party to produce and syndicate content for BlackBoxStocks, Inc. for a period of three months. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website by visiting primetimeprofiles.com/disclaimer.

Media Contact

Company Name: STM, LLC.

Contact Person: Michael Thomas

Email: contact@primetimeprofiles.com

Phone: 973-820-3748

Country: United States

Website: https://blackboxstocks.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Blackboxstocks Inc. Surges To End 2021; Here\’s Why Short Sellers May Want To Seek Refuge Sooner Than Later BLBX