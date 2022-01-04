Speaking on Stage and Making A Mark in a Podcaster's World

How a global sales expert from the UK uses her live events and sales experience to help podcasters grow their influence, make more money, and reduce their workload.

San Francisco, Bay Area of California – Speaking on stage at live events has been a top business marketing strategy for leaders and influencers for decades. The pandemic of 2020 changed the way influencers connect with their audiences. New audio-only mobile platforms like Clubhouse arose, offering connection with like-minded individuals, and a speaking platform to build community and a loyal following.

Consumer demand for knowledge, inspiration, and connection are at an all-time high as people re-evaluate their lives and set new priorities. Many employees in the U.S. have decided their lives would be better spent chasing their dream as an entrepreneur, as indicated by the spike in business applications in the U.S. from 2019 – 2020.

Some speakers moved toward the already popular platform of podcasting to share their story, and provide insights and inspiration during times of social distancing.

As of 2021, the U.S. has over two million podcasts, and more than 48 million podcast episodes (Podcast Insights, 2021)

When live events got shut down during the pandemic, Sales Expert, Kay Suthar, started seeking out guest interviews on existing podcast shows. After countless rejections, she crafted an approach that landed her 100 interviews in 60 days. Exposure on podcast shows continues to feed her business.

By diving into the deep end of the podcasting world, Kay began to see trends that astounded her. Many podcasters didn’t know how to get booked on other podcast shows with relevant target audiences. Some podcasters were getting bogged down and overwhelmed by the amount of production and promotion work they needed to do to increase their visibility. Strikingly, many didn’t know how to craft an irresistible Call To Action, or any type of Call To Action at the end of their interview, therefore leaving BIG money on the table.

“I come from the live events industry and am used to closing sales at the back of the room – I decided to use that same formula to help podcasters get booked as guests and generate sales through lead magnets.” – Kay Suthar

Speakers on stages at live events typically present their information and then make an offer to the audience that incentivizes them to go to the back of the room to make their purchase. The same can be true with a podcast. The guest speaker shares valuable insights and information, a few stories or testimonials, and then a Call To Action link where listeners can access complimentary content, and be influenced to make future purchases.

Introducing Make Your Mark Podcast Agency

Knowing firsthand what it takes to be successful in the podcasting world, Kay Suthar combines business growth strategies with podcast development, production, and promotion. She is now launching the Make Your Mark Podcast Agency in the UK, and is eager to assist clients from the U.S., virtually.

Addressing the pain points that podcasters struggle with; Kay and her team have crafted high-value packages that both teach and fulfill, such as;

• How to start a podcast

• How to get booked as a guest speaker on other people’s podcast

• How to reduce the production effort of producing a podcast so business owners can stay focused on building their businesses.

Kay’s signature CTA Pulse Detection™ system not only helps influencers come up with relevant and valuable Call To Actions, (CTAs), for listeners to claim, it shows them which CTAs are performing the best on which type of shows; so they can book more of those types of shows.

Visit Make Your Mark Podcast Agency online to learn more, or schedule a complimentary consultation.

Access the free guide: How To Get Booked on Podcasts in 3 Simple Steps.

About Kay Suthar

As a global sales expert, Kay Suthar has sold high ticket packages to countries all over the world. She has helped multiple businesses build their live events division and increase revenue by 4x by bringing in more speakers and hosting more live events.

Kay hosts her own show, Uncensored Society Podcast, which is based on sales. She believes that sales are an unfortunate missed opportunity for a large number of podcasters, guests, and listeners alike. Her goal is to elevate podcasters to have more impact by getting their message out on more platforms and increasing their sales while helping more people.

