Regain a confident smile with gentle and caring dentists from City Edge Dental

Chicago, IL – City Edge Dental provides patients with a comprehensive exam or cleaning that helps them maintain the best oral health. Dentists can spot minor problems before they grow and offer easy preventive care with gentle Chicago cosmetic dentist ultrasonic cleanings. Dental services provided include preventive care, periodontal care, Invisalign, dental implants, fillings and crowns, veneers, whitening, root canals, and oral cancer screening. The dentists p rovide a modern approach to teeth straightening called Invisalign. The aligners get worn and changed approximately every two weeks until the treatment gets achieved and the new, healthy smile gained. The practice provides teeth cleaning Chicago serving using the In-Office Power Whitening System, which gives a brighter smile in one visit.
City Edge Dental accepts patients with dental insurance and accepts a variety of payment options. The practice helps patients understand their dental insurance to ensure the dental treatment and cosmetic procedures are affordable. Patients get free virtual consultation for Chicago cosmetic dentist that provides price information and treatment suggestions from the comfort of their homes. There are also new patient specials at only $99, which includes exams and necessary X-Rays. Patients can schedule an online appointment for a virtual consultation.
About us
City Edge Dental provides clients with professionals who provide gentle, state-of-the-art dental care. For quality dental services please contact below.
Media Contact
Company Name: City Edge Dental
Contact Person: Irene Gula
Email: Send Email
Phone: (773)-631-6802
Address:6304 N Nagle Ave
City: Chicago
State: IL
Country: United States
Website: https://www.cityedgedental.com/
