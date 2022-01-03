Specialty Methacrylates Market: Meticulous Research® Uncovers the Reasons for Market Growth at a CAGR of 4.1% to Reach $2.91 Billion by 2028

Specialty methacrylate monomers and oligomers are used to improve the functionality and performance of end products. Specialty methacrylates are used in applications ranging from chemical intermediates to composites, adhesives & sealants, elastomers, and more. In addition, these monomers impart a variety of key performance characteristics, including heat resistance, chemical resistance, and adhesion. Methacrylate oligomers provide hardness, chemical resistance, and other properties critical to coatings and adhesives.
Meticulous Research, in its latest publication on the Specialty Methacrylates Market, states that the market will increase at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.91 billion by 2028.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising demand for lightweight vehicle parts & low carbon-emitting vehicles; increasing R&D into specialty methacrylates for various applications; increasing demand for specialty methacrylates in the construction, packaging, and paper industries; and growing focus on sustainable low-VOC products. However, volatile raw material prices are expected to restrain the growth of this market to some extent. In addition, the rising focus on bio-based methacrylate monomers and untapped markets in emerging economies are expected to hold significant opportunities for various stakeholders in this market. Also, supply chain shortages are expected to pose major challenges for the market’s growth.
To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on derivative (1, 4 butylene glycol dimethacrylate, Benzyl methacrylate, Methoxy (PEG)-Methacrylate, Lauryl Methacrylate, Tridecyl methacrylate, Methacrylic ester 13.0, Triethyleneglycol dimethacrylate, Polyethylene glycol dimethacrylate, Diethylene glycol dimethacrylate, Iso-Decyl methacrylate, Ethylene glycol dimethylacrylate, 1,3 butylene glycol dimethacrylate, Trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate, Cyclohexyl Methacrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate, Stearyl methacrylate, Tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate, Isobornyl methacrylate, Neopentyl glycol dimethacrylate, BPA(EO)N Dimethacrylate, 1,6-Hexanediol dimethacrylate, 3,3,5- Trimethylcyclohexyl methacrylate, and Tetraethylene glycol dimethacrylate), application (paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, waterproofing membrane, special plastics, electrical insulation, water treatment, construction, paper & packaging, health & personal care, oil & gas, additives, textile auxiliaries, electronics, and other applications), end user (automotive & transportation, architecture and construction, chemical and plastics industry, packaging and paper, paint, coatings, and adhesives, advertisement & communication, electronics, and other end users), and geography.
Based on derivaties, Lauryl Methacrylates segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the specialty methacrylates market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its widening applications in floor waxes, textiles, coating, adhesives, & sealants and its rising demand from the growing construction, textile, automotive, paper & packaging, and consumer goods industries.
Based on application, the paints & coatings segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the specialty methacrylates market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly due to its growing demand for enhanced industrial paints and coatings with growing manufacturing industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and other commercial industries.
Based on end user, the paint, coatings, and adhesives segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the specialty methacrylates market. The growth of this segment is mainly due to the higher penetration of paint, coatings, and adhesives in the construction, industrial manufacturing, and paper & packaging industry.
Geographicaly, Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the specialty methacrylates market in 2021. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the rapid growth in industrialization & infrastructural development, rising private & government investment in these sectors, and significantly growing automotive & construction sectors. However, in terms of value, the Latin America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Scope of the Report
Specialty Methacrylate Market, by Derivative
- Lauryl Methacrylates
- 1,4 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylates
- Methoxy PEG Methacrylates
- Methoxy PEG 550 Methacrylate
- Methoxy PEG 350 Methacrylates
- Other Methoxy-PEG-Methacrylates
- Benzyl Methacrylates
- Tridecyl Methacrylates
- Methacrylic Ester 13.0
- Triethyleneglycol Dimethacrylates
- Polyethylene Glycol Dimethacrylates
- Polyethylene Glycol 200 Dimethacrylates (PEGDMA 200)
- Polyethylene Glycol 400 Dimethacrylates (PEGDMA 400)
- Polyethylene Glycol 600 Dimethacrylates (PEGDMA 600)
- Other Polyethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate Derivatives
- Diethylene Glycol Dimethacrylates
- Isodecyl Methacrylates
- Ethylene Glycol Dimethacrylates
- 1,3 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylates
- Trimethylolpropane Trimethacrylates
- Cyclohexyl Methacrylates
- 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylates
- Stearyl Methacrylates
- Tetrahydroforfuryl Methacrylates
- Isobornyl Methacrylates
- Neopentyl Glycol Dimethacrylate
- BPA(EO)N Di Methacrylate
- 1,6-Hexandiol Dimethacrylates
- 3,3,5 Trimethyl Cyclohexyl Methacrylate
- Tetraethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate
- Other Derivatives
Specialty Methacrylate Market, by Application
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Waterproofing Membranes
- Special Plastics
- Composites
- Artificial Stones
- Resin/Aggregate Flooring
- PMMA Sheets
- Rubber Modification
- Other Special Plastics
- Electrical Insulation
- Water Treatment
- Construction
- Paper & Packaging
- Health & Personal Care
- Oil & Gas
- Additives
- Textile Auxiliaries
- Electronics
- Other Applications
Specialty Methacrylate Market, by End User
- Paint, Coatings, and Adhesives Industry
- Architecture and Construction Industry
- Chemical and Plastics Industry
- Packaging and Paper Industry
- Automotive & Transportation Industry
- Advertisement & Communication Industry
- Electronics Industry
- Other End Users……To be continue
The key players operating in the specialty methacrylates market are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Arkema Group (France), Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Kyoeisha Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Shin Nakamura Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and CPS Performance Materials Corp. (U.S.).
