The Other Side Of Me – A Psychic's Journey of Empowerment and Healing by Sylvia Simmons

Many stories on the shelves have characters guided by angels and touched by a higher power. Their journey is always inspiring, but eventually, people only take it as fiction and forget the lessons.
Something different has happened this year. Sylvia Simmons has broken the silence and has dared to share the secret of her life. She was born in 1939 and spent her precious childhood years in the dark shadow of the war. She lost her speech for some time but regained it later. In her twenties, she was homeless with two kids looking for a shelter to survive through the tough days. And then it happened.
She somehow sneaked past the edges of reality, the presence of the higher power, and it was not an ordinary event. It changed her life forever as she became friends with her guardian angel.
She found the secret to heal and empower everyone she met. She found the inspiration to heal and empower everyone she met and wishes to share this gift with the world so everybody can see the reality beyond the physical reality.
She has penned her gift in a book with lessons and anecdotes from her blissful and life. The book goes by the title: ‘The Other Side Of Me – A Psychic’s Journey of Empowerment and Healing’ and is available on amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.
The Other Side Of Me – A Psychic’s Journey of Empowerment and Healing is self-published by Sylvia Simmons.
ISBN: 978-1914264368
Published: August 10, 2021
Available Online At: https://www.amazon.com/Other-Side-Me-Psychics-Empowerment/dp/1914264363/
Media Contact
Company Name: Savvy Book Marketing UK
Contact Person: Sylvia Simmons
Email: Send Email
Phone: +441518080701
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://savvybookmarketing.co.uk/
