Be the First to See New Autel Robotics Drones at CES 2022

Washington, United States – January 3, 2022 – Autel Robotics will be showing three major drone product lines at CES 2022 and revealing the exclusive first public caged flight demonstrations of several eagerly-anticipated drones for consumers and enterprises. The products in the spotlight at CES are the consumer-focused EVO Nano series and EVO Lite series with the Autel Sky App, and the enterprise-targeted Dragonfish Series. In addition, visitors can participate in a twice-daily prize draw with a chance to win an Autel Robotics drone (tickets are available at Autel’s CES booth). Autel Robotics will be at CES 2022 from 5-8 January 2022 at LVCC Central Hall Booth #18416.
EVO Nano Series: light, compact, up to 50 MP
The 249g Autel EVO Nano Series fit almost anywhere – from a hiking pack’s side pocket to the palm of a hand. This is the superlight and ultracompact companion for the photography enthusiast, with sharp and clear 50 Megapixels (MP) resolution from the EVO Nano+, and 48 MP from the EVO Nano, the three-axis mechanical gimbal damps out vibration, ensuring footage is smooth and stable no matter how rough the conditions.
EVO Lite+ for low light and night video
Autel’s EVO Lite brings a new level of 50 MP image quality thanks to a 1/1.28-inch (0.8-inch) CMOS sensor. The EVO Lite+, with its big 1-inch CMOS image sensor and Autel’s intelligent moonlight algorithm, can capture crisp, vibrant details at night with low noise. Track fast-moving subjects with a precise autofocus that locks in within milliseconds using a phase detection autofocus and dual focus algorithm. This is the first drone with a four-axis gimbal design that lets users shoot vertical videos for easy editing and sharing on mobile devices.
Dragonfish – up to 180 minutes and 180km/h
The Dragonfish‘s unique tilt-rotor design simplifies operation while maximizing performance and efficiency. This drone is modular, waterproof, smart, and reliable. The Dragonfish is mission ready right out of the box and includes powerful AI tracking capabilities and a multitude of modular payload options. A flight time of up to 180 minutes means the Dragonfish can stay on-mission far longer than quadcopters, while still retaining the benefits of VTOL takeoff and landing. The 4K video and 50x optical zoom at a range of over 18 miles rounds out this professional enterprise package.
Win a free Autel drone at CES 2022
Attendees can request tickets for the Autel Drone Giveaway at the Autel Robotics booth, at LVCC Central Hall #18416. Drawings are held twice daily.
About Autel Robotics
Autel Robotics is a team of industry professionals with a genuine passion for technology and years of engineering experience. Since its founding in 2014, Autel has always striven for customer-driven innovation and is continually working to raise the industry standard for drones. The company’s headquarters is in Shenzhen, the heart of China’s tech industry; it also has R&D bases around the world including Seattle, Munich, and Silicon Valley.
For more information, visit https://www.autelrobotics.com, or follow Autel Robotics on Facebook @autelrobotics, and Instagram @autelbotocis, or subscribe to the Autel Robotics YouTube Channel.
