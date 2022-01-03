Canadian Futures Trader Announces Exclusive Discounts On Futures Trader Evaluations

Canada – Futures trading continues to grow in popularity as we enter 2022. The Canadian Futures Trader has spent the last several years creating resources and providing opportunities for new futures traders to get involved with the futures markets. Using his established reputation he has been able to negotiate multiple exclusive discounts for futures traders who sign up for a futures trading evaluation to become funded as well as for software discounts. These discounts are available on his website www.CanadianFuturesTrader.ca

Canadian Futures Trader attributes much of his success in trading to being funded by multiple proprietary futures trading firms online. The discipline and focus established to pass and become funded was paramount in building positive trading habits needed to be successful as a futures trader long term.

“The opportunity that the funded futures trader evaluation companies and their funding partners have provided to myself and all futures traders worldwide is truly substantial. If you can demonstrate excellence in trading, they are willing to back you and provide the capital. It is a win-win situation for the futures trader and the propriety firm.”

Canadian Futures Trader announced at the end of 2021 he had completed several funded futures trader programs and been funded in excess of $1 million in capital. By passing trader evaluation programs in 10 to 15 days while appropriately managing risk, position sizing, draw downs and profit goals, the Canadian Futures Trader showed excellence to his funding partners. In turn they provide funding so that traders can establish a profitable career as a futures trader.

“The online futures proprietary firms have allowed me to really hone my trading skills all the while demonstrating to them I have the ability to manage a funded futures account. Beyond my trading success, I’ve become a big proponent of the futures prop firms. In turn they have given me exclusive discounts to invite other traders to try and see the benefits themselves.”

Canadian Futures Trader has discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off the evaluation phase of becoming a funded futures trader. Every day he maintains his website which is a fantastic resource for futures traders worldwide not only with these discounts, but with articles, free courses, and additional promotions. His website already was well established and known worldwide in the futures community for providing funded trader evaluation reviews, futures trading articles, discounts on futures trading software, as well as futures broker recommendations.

