Finding a Higher Plane Educates Christians about Incarnation, Atonement, and the Apocalypse

Deron Dwomo-Bediako educates readers about what the Bible says about Incarnation, Atonement, and the Apocalypse.
United States; to be dated: Deron Dwomo-Bediako’s latest book, ‘Finding a Higher Plane’ focuses on educating Christians about the word of God and the various topics the Bible touches upon. It focuses on healing, self-realization, and forgiveness.
Relating it to his own experiences, Deron Dwomo-Bediako perfectly captures the emotional difficulties and situations every Christian goes through at some point in their lives. To make everything in accordance to Christian beliefs, Bediako has incorporated Scriptural references from the New Living Translation.
“We all go through tough times in life. But sometimes we feel like there’s nothing that can help. That’s when we need to remember the Word of God, that He is right there. The Bible is a source of guidance for all Christians and in my book, I have incorporated everything it says about the journey we must go through to find ourselves,” commented Bediako, talking about how tough situations can take people by surprise but that the Word of God is always true.
The book focuses on the tribulations Christians face and how they can find all the answers in the Bible. It focuses on the Wisdom of God and how He can help His people get through everyday life.
“There isn’t anything that we can’t find in the Bible if we pay close attention. I have highlighted everything related to Atonement and Forgiveness, and how God is Merciful in my book, making it a source of guidance for readers,” commented Bediako, further explaining what his book is about.
‘Finding a Higher Plane’ focuses how Christians can use the Word of God to tackle everyday situations and find strength in Him to get past any obstacle.
About the Author:
Deron Dwomo-Bediako is a 16 year old boy who discusses religious beliefs in a different light. His book, ‘Finding a Higher Plane’, is written for Christians who want to create a connection with God and learn about complex topics such as Atonement, Incarnation, and the Apocalypse.
‘Finding a Higher Plane‘ is self-published by Deron Dwomo-Bediako.
ISBN: 979-8785929685
Published: December 16, 2021
Available at: https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Higher-Plane-Deron-Dwomo-Bediako/dp/B09NR9NTL9/
Media Contact
Company Name: Savvy Book Marketing
Contact Person: Deron Dwomo-Bediako
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-877-427-7477
Country: United States
Website: https://savvybookmarketing.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.