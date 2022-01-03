Kerry Edwards' Book, the Taxi Chronicles, Gives Life to Clint Eastwood and Sean Connery Personas

To be dated: Kerry Edwards’ new book, The Taxi Chronicles, tells the tale of Kerry’s hilarious adventures driving a taxi around in Florida.
It was after the 2008 Recession that Kerry was forced to seek for better job opportunities. Having no means for an income, he resorted to providing people with taxi services. This, however, turned out to be a blessing in disguise. As an introverted and timid individual, Kerry had a hard time connecting with others around him. However, after he started driving a taxi, he developed the personalities of Clint Eastwood and Sean Connery, two of his favorite actors while growing up.
Every now and then, Kerry would unintentionally move into the characters of Clint Eastwood or Sean Connery when the situation asked for it. Through this, he has rescued a mother and child from danger, and even stood up to a rude customer.
“Before I know it, I’m either Clint Eastwood or Sean Connery, depending on the type of situation I am. This has helped me a lot, even though at times, I’ve been in hilarious situations. But these two characters have helped me stand up for what is right and I have also met the most interesting passengers because of them,” commented Kerry, talking about the two actors whose persona he takes on unintentionally. Kerry decided to pen down his adventures in his book, the Taxi Chronicles, to share his life with the world.
The book talks about Kerry’s experiences in depth, how he came to be who is today, and the way his life has changed for the better after meeting ‘Sean Connery’ and ‘Clint Eastwood.’ The Taxi Chronicles can be purchased on Amazon.
‘The Taxi Chronicles‘ is self-published by Kerry Edwards.
ISBN: 978-1915206114
Published: October 21, 2021
Available at: https://www.amazon.com/Taxi-Chronicles-Kerry-Edwards/dp/1915206111
Media Contact
Company Name: Savvy Book Marketing
Contact Person: Kerry Edwards
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-877-427-7477
Country: United States
Website: https://savvybookmarketing.com/
