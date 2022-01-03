Robert Kent Moon – A Successful Teacher Who Launches His Career As A Fiction Writer

Robert Kent Moon has just launched his career as a writer.

Following his love for language and expression, he went on to study English Language and Literature. Subsequently, he began his career as a teacher. After his successful years in teaching, he is ready to bring some value to the table. Now, along with being a writer, he also enjoys being a lay leader at a local church.

But, what happens when it comes to having some “me time”? He enjoys painting, gardening, travelling, and listening to music.

Robert K. Moon’s newest publication is ‘Ancient Land’. A story set in in the fictitious semi-rural village ‘Copley’, where Luke and his loyal greyhound Loki are on the quest to find something beyond the apparent. He meets an intuitive man, Vitaily Petraukas, who introduces him to a Lithuanian obsession called “nugrybauti”, which is like coddiwompling into the forest while fungi-picking. The allure of “nugrybauti” kick starts an extraordinary adventure.

Luke’s adventures in the forest lead to the revelation of dark, dangerous secrets. Get your copy to find out the mysteries of the forest and Luke’s findings.

‘Ancient Land’ is self-published by Robert K. Moon

Published: September 2, 2021

ISBN: 9781914264092

Available at: https://www.amazon.com/Ancient-Land-Robert-Moon-ebook/dp/B09FF5R3FT/

