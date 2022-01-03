USA's Leading Brand Sleep Zone To Launch A New Crib Mattress Pad For Babies

Sleep Zone has an array of bedding products with innovative designs and super-quality fabrics in its products.

One cannot deny the fact that adequate sleep is the ultimate solution to all the problems in life. To make sleeping a comfortable experience and encourage healthier and energetic life, Sleep Zone has an array of bedding products with innovative designs and super-quality fabrics in its products. The brand is running successfully for more than 40 years, and the products have brought a radical change in the sleeping quality of the people in the USA.

Offering comfort to people of all age groups, Sleep Zone is said to be the go-to brand that boosts healthier sleeping patterns. The brand is now all set to launch a new crib mattress pad for toddlers that gives them a safe and sound sleep with comfort being of utmost importance. Founded by Alex Lee, Sleep Zone is one of the leading developers of bedding products. After releasing it from his friends who had a poor sleeping schedule, the founder was always curious about people’s sleep quality.

As per the statistical data, more than a third of Americans have poor or only fair sleep quality as per the National Sleep Foundation. Sleep Zone, throughout these years, has been working towards bringing this number game to rest. Giving comfort a new meaning with the innovative technology, the products of Sleep Zone focus on improving breathability and moisture removal through physical means. This has given people a better sleeping experience that boosts their well-being across all levels.

The brand’s target audience has always been from the age group of 25 to 55 in the States; Sleep Zone has eventually expanded its horizons in offering bedding products for all age groups. With the new crib mattress pad, Sleep Zone is undoubtedly redefining the quality of sleeping patterns for babies. Speaking about the product’s USP, Alex Lee says, “The top cover of our crib mattress pad uses 300gsm jacquard air-layered fabric (which is widely used in the mattress), is much thicker than most of the other products in the market. It is super soft to touch and perfect for a baby’s sensitive skin. The jacquard creates a porous structure which effectively increases breathability to leave the baby a cool and dry sleeping surface.”

Primarily designed for baby’s sensitive skin, the new crib mattress pad for babies has an array of features that include:

Luxurious Design: Cloud-shaped quilting design for ultimate comfort.

Ultrasoft & breathable fabric: 300gsm jacquard air-layered top fabric coupled with 5D hollow carded spiral microfiber mixed with premium INVISTA fiberfill.

Full Protection: 4-layer upgraded comfort with enhanced waterproof technology.

Flexible Fit: Measures 28x52x9 inches, snugly fits standard crib size. The skirt can be stretched up to 14 inches. The brand has designed a 4cm reinforced elastic band on the bottom which helps to fully protect the top and sides of the mattress.

Easy Care: Stain resistant, machine wash durable & drier friendly.



The new crib mattress pad for babies is officially launched on the website of Sleep Zone. The product is also available for sale on e-commerce giant Amazon.

Media Contact

Company Name: TMSP Agency

Contact Person: Mark Stephen Pooler

Email: Send Email

Phone: +447930691683

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://contactmark.me

