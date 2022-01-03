From Intern to Executive – Christo, the launch of his independent label: Sumner Street, & the first signee

From former Atlantic Records intern to full-time independent A&R & Artist Manager, Christo, launches Sumner Street, a New York-based full service record label and creative collective with 1st signee: 1-800-MarcWayne to lead the artist roster

Christo, poised to challenge the status quo in the music industry as the passionate entertainment enthusiast that he is, has recently placed all focal points on the launch of his independent label effort: Sumner Street, making a remarkable growth from once intern to promising executive. In a related development, the indie venture has announced the signee of their first artist, 1-800-MarcWayne, who is set to lead the roster as Christo is in process of developing newer signees under the brand.

“My first artist, 1-800-MarcWayne (Marcus Seay), originally from Flint, Michigan and I met about 2 years ago. We sifted through creative differences for about a year before we decided that working together would even be an option. Since being under Sumner Street, he has released 3 EPs. please be on alert for his anticipated first full length effort: “My Atlanta Love Story” to be released at the top of 2022,” said Christo.

The team at Sumner Street, led by the zealous Christo, looks set to chart a unique course of it’s own in the industry by creating a platform for young, “ahead of the trend” artists to reach their target audiences and compete on a global scale. The Louisiana native, (Christo) has been able to leverage his diverse background and experience in the music business alongside his extensive list of nurtured industry relationships to create a movement that with hopes will in the future place himself and Sumner Street in similar conversations as the greats that came before him.

During his matriculation at Clark Atlanta University is where Christo began his professional musical aspirations as a songwriter, years before changing directions to pursue a career in artist management and career development. “I always envisioned myself as being a BIG songwriter as I had learned song structure as a teenager and fell in love with putting my life into melody very early, but after my first major intern which allowed me to interface and work alongside some of the most highly-decorated artists in the industry; I quickly fell into another love with the business side of music,” said Christo. After 7 years in Los Angeles, Christo moved to NYC to focus solely on the buildout of the Sumner Street brand.

The maturing of Sumner Street also enabled Christo to broker licensing deals with music giant BMG – NYC office, allowing him to interface with incredible artists and other artist management professionals during the origination phases of Sumner Street.

For more information about Sumner Street and the range of services offered, visit – www.sumnerstreet.com

About Sumner Street

Sumner Street is a New York-based full service record label and creative collective with liaison operations in Los Angeles and Atlanta. The company offers in-house artist management, A&R, and artist development, providing the missing resources and key connections to carefully curate and perfect the creative artistry of any aspiring or current artist’s career.

Media Contact

info@sumnerstreet.com

Phone: 888-404-3053

Website: www.sumnerstreet.com

Instagram: @SumnerStreet / @Cxristo

