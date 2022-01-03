From Intern to Executive – Christo, the launch of his independent label: Sumner Street, & the first signee

Christo, poised to challenge the status quo in the music industry as the passionate entertainment enthusiast that he is, has recently placed all focal points on the launch of his independent label effort: Sumner Street, making a remarkable growth from once intern to promising executive. In a related development, the indie venture has announced the signee of their first artist, 1-800-MarcWayne, who is set to lead the roster as Christo is in process of developing newer signees under the brand.
“My first artist, 1-800-MarcWayne (Marcus Seay), originally from Flint, Michigan and I met about 2 years ago. We sifted through creative differences for about a year before we decided that working together would even be an option. Since being under Sumner Street, he has released 3 EPs. please be on alert for his anticipated first full length effort: “My Atlanta Love Story” to be released at the top of 2022,” said Christo.
The team at Sumner Street, led by the zealous Christo, looks set to chart a unique course of it’s own in the industry by creating a platform for young, “ahead of the trend” artists to reach their target audiences and compete on a global scale. The Louisiana native, (Christo) has been able to leverage his diverse background and experience in the music business alongside his extensive list of nurtured industry relationships to create a movement that with hopes will in the future place himself and Sumner Street in similar conversations as the greats that came before him.
During his matriculation at Clark Atlanta University is where Christo began his professional musical aspirations as a songwriter, years before changing directions to pursue a career in artist management and career development. “I always envisioned myself as being a BIG songwriter as I had learned song structure as a teenager and fell in love with putting my life into melody very early, but after my first major intern which allowed me to interface and work alongside some of the most highly-decorated artists in the industry; I quickly fell into another love with the business side of music,” said Christo. After 7 years in Los Angeles, Christo moved to NYC to focus solely on the buildout of the Sumner Street brand.
The maturing of Sumner Street also enabled Christo to broker licensing deals with music giant BMG – NYC office, allowing him to interface with incredible artists and other artist management professionals during the origination phases of Sumner Street.
For more information about Sumner Street and the range of services offered, visit – www.sumnerstreet.com
About Sumner Street
Sumner Street is a New York-based full service record label and creative collective with liaison operations in Los Angeles and Atlanta. The company offers in-house artist management, A&R, and artist development, providing the missing resources and key connections to carefully curate and perfect the creative artistry of any aspiring or current artist’s career.
Media Contact
Phone: 888-404-3053
Website: www.sumnerstreet.com
Instagram: @SumnerStreet / @Cxristo
Media Contact
Company Name: Sumner Street
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 888-404-3053
Address:275 5th Avenue, Ste 704-1778
City: New York
State: New York, 10001
Country: United States
Website: sumnerstreet.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: From Intern to Executive – Christo, the launch of his independent label: Sumner Street, & the first signee
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.