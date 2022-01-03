"Living the Dream with Curveball" Podcast Hosts CPR Expert Mark Wilhelmsson to Discuss Child Safety, Parent Responsibility, and His New Book "Emergency"

Two-year-old Markus was eating some fruit for breakfast when he suddenly froze and looked at his dad in panic. Time seemed to stand still for author Mark Wilhelmsson as he watched his son helplessly, realizing his son was choking—and he didn’t know what to do.
Amazingly, young Markus was able to cough up the blockage and breathe normally, but as Wilhelmsson describes in his new book, Emergency: This Book Will Save Your Child’s Life, the experience set him on a course of investigating, learning, and compiling the top things every parent needs to know in a life-threatening situation.
As discussed with podcast host “Curveball”, 8,000 early childhood deaths in the US—and 1,000,000 worldwide—each year are attributable to preventable accidental injuries, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. Now an American Red Cross Certified CPR, AED and First Aid Instructor, Wilhelmsson is on a mission to combat these statistics by educating the true first responders: parents. He writes on everything from busting newborn sleep-safety myths and preventing accidental drownings to home fire safety and—of course—how to rescue a choking child and perform CPR appropriately for a child’s age.
As Wilhelmsson reports in his new book, with average response times of ten minutes or more, 911 and local emergency response services are insufficient to provide life-saving care in the event of a child emergency. In a choking or drowning situation, Wilhelmsson writes, saving a child’s life comes down to a matter of seconds. It’s up to parents, then, to learn and provide the skills needed in those intense moments.
Wilhelmsson says, “As a Certified CPR, AED, and First Aid Instructor, I wanted to write the book that truly helps us deliver on the promise we inherently make as parents when deciding to bring a baby into this world: that we’ll do whatever it takes and commit to learning how to protect and keep them safe. I believe parents need to learn how to become self-reliant in emergency situations. They need to know how to save their own children’s lives.”
As the founder and president of Our Child’s Keeper (www.ourchildskeeper.com), Wilhelmsson’s instruction goes beyond the pages of the book, which provides links to on-demand video training guides and helpful resources from his organization.
While written for parents and caregivers of young children, the book is a resource sure to provide life-saving information for all members of the community.
Emergency: This Book Will Save Your Child’s Life is available from Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and ebook. Audiobook coming soon.
Media Contact
Company Name: Kelley Creative
Contact Person: Ben Kelley
Email: Send Email
Phone: 323-990-2132
Country: United States
Website: https://www.ourchildskeeper.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.