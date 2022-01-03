GNEX 2022 Conference Confirms Mike Flaskey As Keynote Speaker

The 12th Annual Global Networking Experience, more commonly known as GNEX Conference is setting its sights on record-breaking attendance at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in February 2022 and has now secured Mike Flaskey, former CEO of Diamond Resorts, and Founder and CEO of Mike Flaskey Entertainment, Inc. as Keynote Speaker.
Under Mike’s leadership, Diamond Resorts achieved unprecedented growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions, culminating with the successful sale of the company to Hilton Grand Vacations in 2021.
GNEX 2022 attendees will be the first to hear the story of how Diamond Resorts was transformed from a non-branded timeshare company to a global hospitality organization that lead through experiences in this powerful and inspiring Keynote Session.
While at Diamond, Mike innovated and created strategic partnerships and relationships with numerous prominent sporting and entertainment professionals that have resulted in the creation and growth of Diamond’s Events of a Lifetime® experiential franchise, the Diamond Concert Series™ and the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, a network- televised, best-in-class LPGA Tournament of Champions/ Celebrity golf tournament.
“I am very honored to have been chosen as the Keynote Speaker for the 2022 GNEX Conference, and I look forward to sharing the behind-the-scenes story of Diamond Resorts’ rise to success in the face of adversity at every turn. I’m also thrilled to convey both strategic and tactical applications that the leaders in attendance can take back and apply to their respective companies.” Says Mike Flaskey, Founder and CEO, Mike Flaskey Entertainment, Inc.
Attendees will hear how an unbranded timeshare company, in the face of continuous adversity, used data to innovate and execute in order to compete with the big brands, and ultimately be acquired by one of them.
“We are excited to have Mike Flaskey share his incredible journey at Diamond Resorts with our attendees, showing how powerful data analysis and curated customer experiences can transform any business looking to retain and grow their customer base. We know this will be a valuable and memorable Keynote that will help inspire the whole industry.” Says Paul Mattimoe, President & CEO, Perspective Group.
GNEX Conferences, which are produced by Perspective Group, attract senior-level executives from an average 100+ vacation ownership and wider hospitality and leisure companies. The event puts the acquisition of new business at the top of its priorities. Attendees are rewarded with unique session formats and interactive networking events that are created especially for the GNEX Conference, and unrivaled access to top-level executives that span all areas of the hotel and resort industry including: Resort Developers, Hoteliers, Resort Management Companies, Financiers, Investors, Legal Firms, Technology Providers, Exchange Companies, Rental & Resale Companies, Construction & Renovation Companies, Trade Associations, Online Travel Agencies, Travel Clubs, Vacation Rental Platforms, Sales & Marketing Companies, Consultancy Firms and much more.
For more information on GNEX 2022 visit https://gnexconference.com
Sponsors so far include: arrivia, Catalyst Marketing Solutions, Holiday Systems International, INTUITION Brand Marketing, Vacation SafeGuard, Equiant, Light, BeHome247, Koala, RCI, Uplift, El Cid Vacations Club, Jim Madrid, Resort Data Processing, Inc., Asociación de Complejos Vacacionales y Turísticos, A.C. (ACOTUR), Asociación Mexicana de Desarrolladores Turísticos (AMDETUR), American Resort Development Association (ARDA), Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers (C.A.R.E.), Canadian Resort & Travel Association (CRTA), Send Me On Vacation (SMOV).
For information on Sponsorship Opportunities visit https://gnexconference.com/sponsorship
About GNEX Conference
With a new destination every year, a heavy focus on networking, high-quality events, and innovative format, GNEX Conferences attract senior-level executives from more than 100+ companies across the globe. The conference brings together a unique mix of attendees from traditionally separated segments of the hospitality industry, enabling you to network with companies that specialize in Hotels, Vacation Ownership, Resort Real Estate, Vacation Rentals, OTAs, Travel Agencies & Travel Clubs, plus all the vendors that supply them, including Resort Management, Sales & Marketing, Legal & Financial, Construction & Renovation, Technology, HR & Training and more…
For more details on our next event in Las Vegas, Nevada visit https://gnexconference.com
