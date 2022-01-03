Carl H. Mitchell's second installment to a dystopian police procedural, sci-fi with a touch of espionage book series

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. – January 3, 2022 – If there is one lesson you can learn from Carl H. Mitchell’s books, it is this — the product of your imagination are realities that will begin to exist once you believe them. This high-profile science-fiction and crime-thriller will bring you to the edge of your seats.

Following the story of NYPD detective Nick Garvey, set in 2058, he teams up with Lenora Allison, President of the battered and reeling United States, to salvage the country in her fight against the murderous World Council. In a world already primed with violence, together they must confront the forced introduction of a man-made killer plague and the destruction of the newly created Friendship City. President Allison succeeded in her fight to destroy the first plague only to learn a second more deadly one was imminent. A virus that could change the trajectory of life or the planet. Can the second plague be destroyed?

Meet Ishmael, the mysterious new leader of the World Council, who has decided to destroy Friendship City, an autonomous joining of Brownsville, Texas, and Matamoros, Mexico, where the citizens are developing their own protective Bill of Rights. Why is Friendship City spiraling into chaos? Can Ishmael be destroyed?

Nick Garvey jumps into the mission when President Allison asks him to fly from Houston, even if it means leaving his daughter who is recovering from a coma, to fight the biggest enemy from destroying the world.

Mitchell’s “Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread” will take readers to a thrilling and spiraling journey filled with a staccato of heart-stopping and emotional events. The story evokes futuristic elements such as revolutionary advancements that will raise curiosity about what the near future would be.

As he wrestles to find Ishmael, the race soon sends the hero into a whirlwind of adventures packed with action and twists leaving the readers wanting for more. Wrapped in rich narratives and evocative imageries, “Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread” opens up a world full of hope and courage, to disarm all evil.

For more information about Mitchell and his other works, visit his website at https://authorcarlhmitchell.com/.

“Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread”

By Carl H. Mitchell

eBook | $2.99 | 978-1638854340

Paperback | $19.95 | 978-1638854333

Hardcover | $28.95 | 978-1638854357

Available on Covenant Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book retailers

About the Author







Carl H. Mitchell developed a penchant for writing at a young age. His first serious read, at about nine years of age, was Victor Hugo’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”. Isaac Asimov’s “The End of Eternity” and Ernest Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea” completed the capture.

Born in California, raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and in Lake Worth, Florida, he earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey. He worked at IBM for 35 years as an engineer, programmer, and manager.

Carl lives with his wife, Maryann, in Hillsborough, New Jersey, with winters spent in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Along with downhill skiing, he counts among his hobbies the keeping of koi, of which he currently owns more than a hundred. Auditing a year’s worth of bills for fish food and pond maintenance has led to the more accurate conclusion that the koi own him.

Carl has written several short stories. He writes to entertain and challenge his readers.

