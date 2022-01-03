How Rapid Bookings Is Helping Wedding Photographers Book Consistently & Double Their Revenue

Rapid Bookings unlocks a unique, proven system that generates high-quality inquiries and bookings for wedding photographers.

If you’ve ever heard the cliché of the starving artist, then you’ll know it scares a lot of talented artists from pursuing their dreams. However, Rapid Bookings, a Colorado-based marketing and sales training company, is on a mission to help 10,000 wedding photographers build a wildly successful business and change that narrative.

Since its inception in 2020, Rapid Bookings has made waves by helping wedding photographers across the United States and Canada double or even triple their revenue. The company’s founder and CEO, Mahmoud Hasan, believes photography should not be seen as a cheap commodity, but instead, one that is valued and respected.

As a child, Hasan remembers being told that photography was not a “real career” and artists should get a “real job.” Since then, he’s vowed to help as many photographers as possible so he can transform the image of the starving artist into that of a thriving business owner.

Hasan commented, “Most photographers waste time, energy and money on marketing and sales strategies that are outdated and unreliable. As a result, many struggle to get enough clients and support themselves.” This perpetuates the age-old narrative of the starving artist.

Hasan saw an opportunity to help create a lead generation and bookings system that generates a steady flow of clients for wedding photographers. His priority was to create a system that would work consistently on autopilot without requiring much time and energy.

Using his prior experience as a top marketing consultant for Fortune 500 companies, he built the company’s proprietary Rapid Bookings System. This new and unique system leverages the power of digital marketing, human psychology, and timeless sales principles to deliver fast, effective results.

After using the Rapid Bookings System, wedding photographers saw an immediate increase in high-quality inquiries, doubled their prices, and booked more clients consistently. Many have gone on to build strong reputations as premium brands and services in their respective areas.

Rapid Bookings client Ashley Garland said, “The strategies really helped us. We doubled in income this year and I credit that to Mahmoud for giving me the courage and strategies. Feeling supported by him was huge and I knew if I had a question, I had somebody to ask.”

Bryan Copperthite, another client of Rapid Bookings, said, “The training program has changed my life. Not just the leads. But more so, it has given me the permission to actually make money in my life. I now wake up to automatic consults on my calendar and just made $8K in one day.”

With raving reviews under its wing, Rapid Bookings plans to continue its mission and continue to help wedding photographers transform their lives and businesses. The company is making a tremendous impact on the local economy by educating and helping small business owners, especially wedding photographers, and currently, they have no intention of stopping.

More information can be found about their unique, proven system that generates high-quality inquiries and bookings for wedding photographers at: https://rapidbookings.com/

