Earn up to 5000 TOKO for playing on Frontera

Frontera is an NFT gaming metaverse where players can CEO their metaverse — Create, Earn, and Own. Players battle, collect and trade with their AI Mechas NFTs to earn the up to 5000 $TOKO token generating passive income.

One of the most anticipated NFT gaming metaverse company Fontera announced today its new 5000 TOKO in-game mechanic in partnership with South East Asia’s most prominent blockchain project Tokoin. In this game mechanic, Frontera players will be able to earn up to 5000 TOKO tokens, creating a recurring and stable passive income of up to $150 with a simple low buy in of $25 only. Frontera is an NFT gaming metaverse where players can CEO their metaverse — Create, Earn, and Own. Players obtain the $TOKO token by battling, collecting, and trading with their AI Mechas NFTs. Because of GameFi dynamics, which are the confluence of game and DeFi, NFTs obtain greater earning power via the staking and farming of NFTs. It is possible for NFTs to exist in many metaverses and to be exchanged cross-chain in secondary markets in this open metaverse. Fronterians can bring their NFTs from other virtual worlds and transform them into AI mechas NFTs, claiming full ownership of the Mecha NFTs they create, win, purchase, and import into the Fronterian Metaverse. Fronterians can also bring their NFTs from other virtual worlds and transform them into AI mechas NFTs.

Tokoin is a blockchain startup that is making waves in the industry. It is a forum for many blockchain-related initiatives, both locally and internationally, at the forefront of blockchain technology. This allows users to utilize the $TOKO token and its benefits by establishing a common currency across various games and projects while also giving them legitimacy, liquidity, and financial backing.

The Whitelist is currently still available for purchase at a very reasonable price of 25 dollars in BNB, with an additional 25 percent discount when purchasing using the TOKO token. Users will receive an excellent extra profit of up to 5000 TOKO per month, approximately $150 at current market price at this publication time, with methods of earning including staking users NFT, trading NFT on an external marketplace (NFTrade), and an internal marketplace, with a PvE mode of the game coming soon and further development of a PVP mode in the works. The earnings potential is limitless as TOKO token can increase in value over time and with the growing popularity of Frontera, the NFT itself could increase in secondary market price.

“We envision the NFT gaming market to be an immersive one, yet our primary goal is to enable the users to improve their daily life with minimal investment while having fun and a sense of ownership.” – Trong Dihn, Co-Founder, Frontera.

Tokoin is considered a close knitted partner to Frontera sharing its resources as well as team of developers. Tokoin a well-established blockchain startup that has its token $TOKO listed on Kucoin as well as a fresh new listing on one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in South East Asia. It provides high liquidity from the start of the release and allows its users and investors to contribute to the ecosystem’s success.

“When I first spoke with the Frontera team prior to our investment and collaboration, I was so thrilled to find out how their vision and mission completely align with ours, that is to bring blockchain technology to the world for the betterment of society. I am very excited about the future for Frontera and Tokoin.” – Welly Salim, CEO, Tokoin.

With the partnership with Tokoin, both companies has made commitments to propel and further expand Frontera gaming environment into the metaverse, which has already resulted in cross cooperation with holders of the ‘bluechip’ NFT collection, such as cyrptopunk #5486 mutant ape yacht club #9601, and cyber Kong #3828 holders, among others.

For more information on how to whitelist, follow Frontera website, social media and join Telegram community.

