Talented Iranian Musician Targol Khalighi Continues to Spread the Tar Culture Worldwide

Leading Iranian Tar player, Targol Khalighi, takes her craft across the globe amidst rave reviews from different parts of the world

Targol Khalighi has grown to become one of the leading female Tar and Rubab players of Iran, with the 33-years-old practically breaking barriers to carve a niche in the entertainment world. Over the years, she has caught the attention of the world with her captivating performances, working with the likes of Khonyagaraneh Mehr orchestra conducted by Behzad Abdi and as a soloist in several concerts in Iran and Europe, including a piece for Rubab and Orchestra in the 2019 Womex Music Festival in Helsinki.

Targol has continued in her pursuit of putting the Iranian music culture on the global map, a claim substantiated by the remarkable feats achieved so far. She has honed her skills learning from the best in the industry, including Mohammad Esmaeli, who taught her Tombak (Iranian percussion), Houshang Zarif, and Mehrdad Delnavazi, two popular tar players.

The talented entertainment undoubtedly has music in her DNA as the second daughter of a violinist mother, she started learning music at 5 years old and entered the music school at the age of 12, before proceeding to study Tar playing as a student of Mohsen Nafar, Shahriar Faryousefi and Mahmoud Behrouz at the music university.

After finishing her Bachelor’s degree, Targol proceeded for a Master’s degree at the Art University of Tehran and became a student of Daryoush Talayi in Tar playing, Sharif Lotfi in orchestral music education and Houman Asadi in Authenthic music. She also performed at several concerts as a soloist and in different orchestras and also chamber ensembles, including Mahtab ensemble, National orchestra of Iran for 5 years, Simorgh project with Hamid Motebasem, Homayoun Shajarian, Mohammad rez Darvishi and Houman Khalatbari that included a Europe concert tour. Other projects are Eshtiagh enseble with Alireza Ghorbani for six years as the only Tar soloist. She also worked with maestro Ardeshir Kamkar, Maestro Bijan Kamkar, Maestro Hossein Alizadeh and Maestro Faraj Alipour, performing with them in many concerts and music projects.

In 2010 she joined the Mehr ensemble under supervision of Mohammad Motamedi. She also performed with Tehran ensemble with Mahyar aizadeh. As a recording artist, she has played in tens of music albums including “Simorgh”, “In the mirror of delusions” with Homayoun Nasiri and Hessam Inanlou, “Gahi segahi” with Mohammad Motamedi, “Abroukaman” with Mohammad Motamedi and Ehsan ZAbihifar, “Dancing in the flames with you” With Mahyer Alizadeh, “Hich magou” with Mojtaba ASgari and Ehsan ZAbihifar, “Those were the days” with Vahid taj, Fereydoun Pourreza and Ehsan ZAbihifar, “Beshno az no” with Bahram Dehghanyar, “Khonyagaraneh mehr” video music album with Behzad abdi and Mohammad Motamedi, amongst others.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5LQLJy7etM

In 2017, Targol Khalighi founded Tida music ensemble and has performed Iranian music and worked with many young composers at concerts in Iran and Iraq.

