Integrative Corporate Wellness: Helping Everyone Attract, Engage, and Retain Top Talent in 2022

Dr. Adeola Mead is empowering companies and individuals through sharing her expertise in gut microbial health and its impact on productivity.

The world is at a crossroads as many people reevaluate their lives and careers. The last two years have exposed many shortcomings of the modern workplace. This has resulted in the “great resignation” as millions of workers all over the globe are quitting their jobs. The great resignation is largely the result of employee burnout due to the disconnect between their needs and organizational support, which has led to a significant shift in perspective for workers.

Corporate wellness is an area where companies have the opportunity to resolve employee burnout, absenteeism/presenteeism and disengagement while boosting productivity and reducing employer healthcare costs. With millennials especially being very conscious about their physical and mental health, companies need to step up their wellness offerings.

Mental health has become an essential focus for people over the last few years. Dr. Adeola Mead is a corporate wellness consultant and naturopathic physician with a specialty in mental and metabolic health. As health and wellness concerns have grown due to the pandemic, Dr. Mead recommends taking a proactive approach to treating the whole person instead of symptoms. The key is identifying and addressing root causes, and for Dr. Mead, that means assessing and promoting gut microbial health.

The understanding of the role that gut-brain health plays in mental and physical wellness is continually evolving. “The gut microbiome is each person’s unique ecosystem of microorganisms that influences metabolism, immune defense, mood and behavior. A healthy gut microbiome produces a better balance of neurotransmitters, immune cells, and hormones to protect the body making it less susceptible to illness. A healthy gut-brain axis is essential to resolving burnout and other chronic diseases while promoting peak productivity.”

The success of any institution is dependent on employee performance. Dr. Mead’s corporate wellness programs are designed to help reduce employer healthcare costs, maximizing the return on investment on initiatives that deliver personalized results for each participant. When properly executed a comprehensive wellness program will boost individual performance and team morale, while fostering a positive company culture that nurtures social connection.

Dr. Mead has helped thousands of employees improve their mood, digestive health, stress management skills, cognition, focus, immune function, and productivity. Clients can expect to attract, engage, and retain top talent by focusing on helping employees improve and maintain their individual health. “Our wellness program comes with a full-scale Therapeutic Self Care Course for your team.” The content provides instruction regarding the use of therapeutic self-care tools for disease prevention and the cultivation of total vitality.

Heading into 2022, Dr. Mead plans to continue educating organizations on the importance of gut-brain health, highlighting how the gut microbiome impacts mental health, metabolism, immune function, cognition and productivity.

“It is imperative that companies support staff in ways that comprehensively boost both mental and physical health. It is time for an integrative approach that improves the health of individuals and the collective.”

Media Contact

Company Name: Dr. Adeola Mead, ND PLLC

Contact Person: Dr. Adeola Mead, ND

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.dradeolamead.com/corporate-wellness

