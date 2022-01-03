BingX lists 5 new crypto assets

BingX has just added a wide range of new crypto assets including Coin98 (C98), TRON (TRX), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), EOS (EOS), and MyNeighborAlice (ALICE).

The five crypto assets added by the platform are Coin98 (C98), TRON (TRX), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), EOS (EOS), and MyNeighborAlice (ALICE). BingX is one among the global Top 3 social trading platforms dedicated to help investors discover smart investing and connect to elite traders. New members will be able to claim bonuses up to $100 on registration.

Based in Singapore, the top crypto trading exchange extends derivatives, spot, and copy trading services to 100+ countries all across the world.

“We are glad to share with you all that we have just added 5 new crypto assets to our trading platform this month. All the assets have been added following thorough scrutinization, a credible and promising trading opportunity for our investors. More digital assets will be launched on BingX spot trading platform in near future”, stated the leading spokesperson from BingX.

“At BingX, we aim to be the ‘people’s exchange’. In that light, we are dedicated to unlocking the fast rising crypto market for everyone to establish convenient access to financial freedom for all. We keep on adding to our crypto list and the recently added 5 new crypto assets will offer more diverse crypto trading opportunities for our members. We are committed to connect users, especially the new ones, with veteran traders to help them learn the ropes of trading straight from the pros. We also assure to support our investors and traders with user-friendly and safe trading platforms where they can trade in a convenient, engaging, and transparent way.”

Coin98 (C98)

Coin98 is an all-in-one DeFi platform that allows users to swap, stake, lend, borrow, and earn with cryptocurrency on a convenient platform. C98 is the native token of the DeFi portal. Essentially, Coin98 is driven by the mission to bridge the gap between conventional finance and decentralized finance through provision of multiple features, such as Coin 98 exchange, wallet, and space gate.

TRON (TRX)

TRON is dedicated to ensure convenient communication between content creators and the end-users of their services, thereby eliminating middle men or third parties in between them. TRX is the native token of Tron. The direct communication system as facilitated by TRON will help creators to earn more rewards for their endeavors as now they don’t have to pay commission to the third parties – and that would eventually lower the cost for end-users as well.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

The next-gen crypto platform is driven by the mission to ensure easy interaction and participation in various online activities. The open-source portal is dedicated to create a friendly environment for decentralized applications and extends free access to creators, developers, markets, and communities. NEAR is the native utility token of Near.

EOS (EOS)

A next-gen crypto platform, EOS stands out with its unique structure that helps it to eliminate transaction fees. Besides, the state-of-the-art platform is intelligently designed to execute millions of transactions in just a second. EOS is the native token of EOS.

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE)

A relatively new entry in the crypto scene, MyNeighborAlice is a blockchain-based multiplayer builder-game platform. Alice is the native token of MyNeighborAlice. The platform allows users to build up virtual lands, take part in adventurous activities, as well as earn rewards.

For more information, please visit https://bingx.com/en-us

