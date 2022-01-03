HomeReti Negotiates Real Estate Commission Fees of 2 Percent for Home Sales

Jan 3, 2022 – Many people are taking advantage of the current real estate market to sell their homes, but they don’t figure in listing fees, also known as a commission. It’s the fee the real estate agent or company collects for trying to sell your home and will typically be 6 percent of the selling price, but can be as much as 10 percent. HomeReti takes a different approach, negotiating fees of 2 percent and the service is free.
Choosing a real estate agent can be a time-consuming endeavor. HomeReti simplifies the entire selling process by interviewing, vetting and negotiating a 2 percent listing fee with top real estate agents in the seller’s city. All agents that the company negotiates with are full-service, licensed real estate agents that provide all the standard services for listing on the MLS network and sellers are under no-obligation.
The company negotiates small listing fees utilizing market statistics and performance indicators to identify the best agent in the market that matches the seller’s needs. HomeReti saves sellers time and money by doing the legwork for them. In 2021, 100 percent of the homes listed through the service were sold, sellers received 7 percent more for their property, and homes sold 30 percent faster than those of average real estate agents.
It’s important for sellers to understand where their listing fees go. The funds are actually divided between the seller’s agent and the buyer’s agent for advertising, overhead and similar expenses – they don’t go directly to the real estate agent. The agent typically only makes 1.5 percent of those fees.
The HomeReti approach has the potential to save sellers thousands of dollars in listing fees. The free service is the fast, easy and modern way for individuals to “sell my home,” while retaining more of the selling price of their real estate. Clients are under no obligation and sellers receive full-service treatment for a more enjoyable experience.
For more information, visit: https://www.homereti.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: HomeReti
Contact Person: Alex Tealing
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.homereti.com/
