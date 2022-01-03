Find a Unique and Aesthetic Way To Express with Pheromone fragrances and S1ck Jewelry.

Attraction Never Smelled Good So Good.
Fashionable is not a characteristic of nature or nurture but an adaptive personality trait. With the right guidance, anyone has the ability to make a fashion statement. At S1ck Jewelry it is made possible for everyone to be fashionable and comfortable.
S1ck Jewelry was founded in 2011 by Jewelry and Fragrance designer Jonnyo Dulay aka Jonny Truelove, and launched in April 2015 to the public.
A unique blend of artistry and hand made in the U.S.A. crafted into the hands of the individuals who choose to become a part of a style attracting more clientele that have tastes for edgy, detailed intricate designed jewelry, made from .925 sterling silver or 18k gold. It doesn’t stop there Jonny Truelove has also managed to create a new line of Pheromone Fragrances guaranteed to catch the attention of the opposite gender. Making a buzz through the fragrance world, delivering amazing raq quality fragrances this sets S1ck Jewelry apart from the rest and they offer a 30 day money back guarantee, which is unheard of in the fragrance community.
S1ck Jewelry provides great jewellery and accessories for men and women who want to start looking better and more beautiful. Make a statement and get ready for a barrage of compliments from strangers! They think of all of these as small victories along the path to reaching an ideal version of oneself. Their collection includes rings, necklaces, bracelets, skull rings and pheromone fragrances. They have a Black Jewelry Collection for those who like everything monochrome.
It all started with a guy who loved nightlife. Jonnyo Dulay saw women stood out more to men. He felt the need to provide the same standing out factor to men. To physically improve their social presence he created custom jewelry that speaks to their lives in some way. But it couldn’t end there; attracting a spouse would necessitate an individual’s presence to stand out, so he produced Pheromone infused Fragrances, each designed to achieve different results. Something that was intricately dealt with was the idea to bring focus on the individuality of the person. The concept was unique and the response to it mirrored how badly men wanted it.
S1ck Jewelry quickly rose to popularity because of the quality the offer at affordable price, be it a necklace or a scent, they just get it right and for this very reason they have many happy returning customers. One satisfied customer reviewed: “This cologne spray is everything I wanted and then some! I actually went from using Versace cologne to this masterpiece and I will not go back!”
