Metaverse Gotchi – better way for metaverse

Metaverse Gotchi Technologies Ltd. introduces a brand-new project – “Metaverse Gotchi”. The launch will be on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in combination with its white paper.

Main features of Metaverse Gotchi

Metaverse Gotchi is a new metaworld that combines all the best features from the real world and a virtual one. There are so many ways users can benefit from using the platform.

Hate your job and just feel stressed? Start business, find right partners or just play and earn money in the Metaverse. Struggling with doing sport and perusing a healthier lifestyle? Earn money in the virtual reality for being more active in the real world. Make a change! In Metaverse Gotchi users can play games, work, build buildings, produce, and trade goods, buy and sell real estate, go to virtual concerts, communicate with friends, study, and so much more. Using a play-to-earn system, Gotchi plans on rewarding users with tokens for various activities.

Real world nowadays has become so negative and depressing, daily load of bad news is just devastating. Would not it be nice just to live a happier life? The one USERS can influence and control? Just have a look at cute and adorable Gotchi characters! Choose one character and get started.

Each character assigned to a member is called a Gotchi. This Gotchi can be customized to a member’s liking through the purchase of NFT skins, items, and more. Each Gotchi will also have its own unique characteristics, abilities, and personalities.

Mission

Metaverse Gotchi was founded to combine work and play in a way that would benefit all parties involved. The startup believes that more change can be achieved in the world if work was viewed as something fun and playful versus something stressful. The Metaverse Gotchi came to fruition to combine this project with philanthropic desires through donating a portion of transaction fees.

Metaverse Gotchi are currently looking for the charity organizations which support animals. This allows members to be a part of something bigger than themselves, and to know their purchases are contributing to something for the greater good.

Upcoming Plans

Metaverse Gotchi is just in its beginning stages and is launching its website and white paper December 31, 2021. In the next phase, during early 2022, Metaverse Gotchi will be focusing on marketing, partnerships, and developing its own token $GOTCH, as well as hosting its own private sale. The token will be launched later with the help of a public sale and be listed on all major exchanges.

To find out more about Metaverse Gotchi visit site www.metaversegotchi.com.

