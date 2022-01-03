Global ATV and UTV Market Evaluated to Expand at $11711.11 Million by 2028

“The Global ATV and UTV Market”

As per Triton's research report, the global ATV and UTV market attained $6788.22 million in 2020, and is assessed to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% by 2028.

A recent study by Triton Market Research titled ‘Global ATV and UTV Market’ comprises the Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application (Utility, Sports, Others), End-user (Agriculture, Mountaineering, Military, Others), Fuel Type (Gasoline-Powered, Diesel-Powered, Electric-Powered, Solar-Powered), Vehicle Type (ATV, UTV), Displacement (≤ 400 (CC), 400-800 (CC), ≥ 800 (CC), and by Geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe).

All-terrain vehicles are wildly known for their off-road capabilities, increasing their demand in military and sports. The utility terrain vehicles are used majorly to perform a task more efficiently than general-purpose vehicles.

Triton’s research report suggests that the global ATV and UTV market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 6.85% in revenue during the years 2021-2028. It is further predicted to acquire revenue worth $11711.11 million by 2028.

In recent years, there has been a gradual increase in the demand for ATVs and UTVs for military activities. This growth is primarily owing to superior mobility offered for tactical missions. Hence, the increasing use of ATVs and UTVs in the military drives the studied market’s growth. In addition, supportive government regulations are motivating the ATV and UTV market on a progressive path. However, driving bans in wildlife areas and high maintenance costs are restricting the overall growth of the ATV and UTV market.

The ATV and UTV market is segmented into application, end-user, fuel type, vehicle type, and displacement. Based on application, it is divided into utility, sports, and others. The end-user segment is sectioned into agriculture, mountaineering, military, and others. In terms of fuel type, the market is branched into gasoline-powered, diesel-powered, electric-powered, and solar-powered. The vehicle type segment is bifurcated into ATV and UTV. Lastly, displacement section is trifurcated into ≤ 400 (CC), 400-800 (CC), and ≥ 800 (CC).

North America holds the largest market for ATV and UTV globally and is estimated to continue its stronghold till 2028. In Canada, several clubs are promoting the maintenance and construction of trails. Additionally, numerous sports and recreational activities organized by these clubs increase the demand for these vehicles. Furthermore, the presence of prominent players adds to the growth of the studied market across the country. Numerous multinationals are engaged in launching new utility vehicles across the US and Canada, which will influence the adoption of ATVs and UTVs. Hence, such developments are anticipated to widen the growth of the ATV and UTV market across the North American region.

Suzuki Motors Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Polaris Industries Inc, BRP Inc, Kwang Yang Motor Co Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Deere & Company, CFmoto, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd¸ Textron Inc, Kubota Corporation, and Hisun are major companies in the ATV and UTV market.

