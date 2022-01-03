Global Light Vehicle Batteries Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

“Global Light Vehicle Batteries Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026”

Global Light Vehicle Batteries Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand From Automotive Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Light Vehicle Batteries Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Light Vehicle Batteries Market, assessing the market based on its segment like application, and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/light-vehicle-batteries-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.0%

The Global Light Vehicle Batteries market witnessed modest growth in the historical period, due to increased demand for electric vehicles coupled with constant demand for spares and replacements from the automotive industry.

Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/light-vehicle-batteries-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Light vehicle batteries are rechargeable batteries used in light internal combustion electric vehicles (ICEVs) for starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) purposes. They are also used by light electric vehicles (EVs) for propulsion of energy.

By application, the market is segmented into:

ICEV

EV

Others

The regional market for Light Vehicle Batteries includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, the Asia Pacific holds the largest market share and would continue to dominate in the forecast period, however the growth of the APAC market would be a bit slower as compared to the North American and European regions. The markets of countries like China and India are of key importance for this region.

For light vehicle batteries, Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) batteries are preferred over other types like Nickel-Cadmium and Lead-Acid ones, due to increased storage potential, high energy density, along with features like low weight, maintenance costs and discharging. With increased investments in improving production methods and expanded production capacities, the costs of manufacturing Li-ion batteries have dropped significantly. Because Li-ion batteries account for a substantial portion of the cost of EV production, the reducing cost of Li-ion batteries will aid in lowering the total ownership cost of these vehicles. The decreasing cost of Li-ion batteries will have a substantial impact on the growth of the light vehicle battery market. Increasing urbanisation, government initiatives to improve road connectivity in rural areas have increased the market growth. These factors are expected to propel the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market involve A123 Systems LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd. LGCLF, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Germany Dairy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/germany-dairy-market-report

Oxo-Alcohol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oxo-alcohol-market

EMEA Sealants and Adhesives Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emea-sealants-and-adhesives-market

Indian Tea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-tea-market

Europe Middle East and Africa Sorbitol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emea-sorbitol-market

Middle East and Africa Dairy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dairy-market-in-middle-east-and-africa

France Oral Care Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/france-oral-care-market

North America Sorbitol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-sorbitol-market-report

Asia Pacific Carbon Black Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-carbon-black-market

Phenol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phenol-market-report

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.



Content Source

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-415-325-5166

Address:30 North Gould Street

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Light Vehicle Batteries Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.