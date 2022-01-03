New Exciting Coin, Space Santa, Rings In 2022 With Exciting Tokenomics

Listen here, Santa is done delivering gifts around the world and is now preparing to go to the moon! Utilizing all of Space Santa’s Elves and resources we will be primed for take-off!
There will be a Space Santa pre-sale with 250 ETH as the minimum soft cap target, and Space Santa wants to reward the elves that join the pre-sale!
First gift: West Side North Pole NFT Giveaway – Super Limited NFT Giveaway
This is a limited NFT giveaway and to enter all you need to do is buy into the Space Santa pre-sale! 25 random wallets that have bought the pre-sale will then be selected which will receive an NFT. These will be sent out to the winners the same day that Space Santa lists onto Uniswap.
Second gift: Golden Bell Giveaway – Biggest Ethereum Giveaway
To enter into the ETH giveaway, you must fund .1 ETH to either the Red Cane or Sleigh Z wallet. The proceeds will be combined and 20% will go to the liquidity pool well 80% go to one winner from each wallet (40% each).
Example: 100 ETH in burn wallet = 80 ETH to the giveaway (40 ETH each) and 20 ETH to the liquidity pool.
Tokenomics
250 ETH is the soft cap target of the pre-sale, if the target is met a second round pre-sale will open at 1.5x higher price.
Tokens will be airdropped to each wallet the day before the public listing.
Supply: Max of 25T
Liquidity Pool: 80% of pre-sale (20% of ETH Giveaway will be added)
Social Media:
Website: https://spacesanta.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/spacesantaio
Discord: https://discord.gg/kzYUCXmEDc
Media Contact
Company Name: Space Santa
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://spacesanta.io/
