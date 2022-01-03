Helping Companies Navigate Travel Regulations, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain Oversight

As we look towards entering the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic that initially began in March of 2020, many companies the world over are still facing challenges and hurdles to their daily operations in the form of travel restrictions, as well as stricter oversight on their manufacturing processes and supply chain management. These challenges are only compounded by the numerous factors that routinely impact multinational companies, especially those headquartered in the U.S. with overseas teams and operations located on the opposite end of the globe.
Thankfully, one company, D-Terra Solutions (D-Terra), possesses a unique strategic advantage when it comes to helping U.S. manufacturing companies navigate the environments of product development, manufacturing, and supply chain operations in Asia. During a time when many companies are facing travel restrictions, as well as manufacturing and supply chain oversights due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, D-Terra remains well-positioned to operate as an extension to their U.S. clients’ product and supply chain teams.
From manufacturing start-up, steady-state production, and ongoing quality control and logistics support, D-Terra helps their customers greatly reduce (or even outright eliminate) their travel expenses and on-the-ground support costs in order to better manage their offshore supplier activity. These initiatives have remained a crucial aspect of D-Terra’s business for years even prior to the pandemic, but since early 2020, have helped the company and its clients navigate what have arguably become the most tumultuous times for business in recent memory.
“For decades, our organization has helped our client companies launch new products while mitigating risk and maintaining solid continuity within their supply chains,” says Mike Billman, D-Terra’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, our team at D-Terra has found that many U.S. companies are reaching out more than ever to tap into our product development, manufacturing, quality assurance, and supply chain expertise.”
Adding credence to Billman’s point, D-Terra’s team of experts located in Asia has (and continues to) actively manage the best and safest launch process for several new product introductions for one of the company’s multi-billion clients located in the U.S. As Billman explains, this has been in no small part due to D-Terra’s manufacturing consulting and contract manufacturing services, which include Engineering Support, Conducting Supplier Audits, and providing Production Approval (PPAP) and Safe Launch Services.
“Additionally,” Billman continues, “our team offers Process Audits, Quality Engineering Support, and Ongoing Product Inspections to help our clients achieve their business needs, regardless of where in the world they or their teams are located. Recently, we have witnessed additional customers engaging with D-Terra and our team in Asia for help identifying and sourcing Alternative Suppliers, or to help them mitigate supply chain risk, and even reduce their costs wherever and whenever applicable.”
To learn more about D-Terra and how their team of qualified professionals can help your business achieve its goals, visit https://dterrasolutions.com/ today.
Media Contact
Company Name: D-Terra Solutions
Contact Person: Ashlee Dickson
Email: Send Email
Phone: (614) 450-1040
Country: United States
Website: https://dterrasolutions.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Helping Companies Navigate Travel Regulations, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain Oversight
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.