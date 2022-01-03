Chad Wilkins Drops New Single, Strong In Surrender

“Chad Wilkins – Strong in Surrender”

Multi-talented singer and songwriter, Chad Wilkins, set to drop a new song titled “Strong In Surrender”

Chad Wilkins looks set up to bless the ears of millions of lovers of good music across the globe with his amazing vocals and impactful lyrics as he drops another potential hit in Strong In Surrender. The single will be officially released on January 7, 2022, to be available on all major streaming platforms for the global audience.

“Strong In Surrender is an ode to the inherent power we hold within surrender and acceptance of what is, a celebration of the love that surrounds us, and a declaration of service to this love. Like many of my songs, this one is a long-play journey through many movements. It also features a reference to a song by one of my musical heroes, Björk. I wrote most of this song in the shower, and my hope is that it brings you a sense of cleansing and purification through the gates of your ears.” – Chad Wilkins.

The music world continues to evolve, thanks to the emergence of several talented artists as well as other categories of stakeholders. However, the likes of Chad Wilkins have practically taken the experience a notch higher by creating soulful yet entertaining music as substantiated by the release of his upcoming single.

Chad Wilkins has done well for himself over the years, with his creativity, ingenuity, and authenticity helping to stand him out from contemporaries. The American/Australian singer-songwriter brings heart-songs that reveal a better way for a generation in transitional times, with a fusion of different genres.

For more information about Strong In Surrender and other inspirational pieces from Chad Wilkins, visit – https://chadwilkinsmusic.com/. Chad Wilkins can also be found across different social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

