Noel Deyzel Is Leveraging Social Media To Help People Get Fit and Healthy

The South African bodybuilder who has been blowing up on TikTok and YouTube has now got the 5th biggest YouTube Channel in South Africa.

The IFBB Heavyweight Bodybuilder and co-owner of Ryse Supplement Noel Deyzel is helping people become more aware of their fitness level and adopt a healthy lifestyle. The South Africa born TikTok star, YouTuber, entrepreneur & social media influencer who is well known for sharing fitness videos on various social media platforms has earned over 6.9 million combined followers.

Despite starting his channel in 2008, he only started uploading videos in November 2018. As his channel bio indicates, he has almost 15 years of expertise in the fitness sector. As a result, he began posting fitness-related videos, such as motivational, advice, and lifestyle videos. On the other hand, his channel didn’t take off until he became well-known on TikTok. Before the advent of YouTube shorts, he began uploading short films, and his channel exploded. He currently has over 1.6 million subscribers and 230 million total video views on his channel.

When contacted, Noel Deyzel was quoted as saying, “I used to be the butt of all jokes as I was always mocked for being tall and skinny. This is why I decided to become a bodybuilder at the age of 21. Of course, fitness has changed my life, and now it’s time I change yours too.”

While there is no data available about his family, he mentions he is currently single and unmarried as he is committed to dedicating his life to a bigger cause. He is a well-known entrepreneur in addition to being a social media influencer. Sponsorships and entrepreneurship are his main sources of revenue. He earns money through social media sponsorships.

About Noel Deyzel

Noel Deyzel is a TikTok and YouTube sensation known for his noeldeyzel_bodybuilder account and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMp-0bU-PA7BNNR-zIvEydA channel where he posts fitness tips, workout routines, and comedy videos. His account has amassed over 3.9 million followers and more than 100 million likes on TikTok, whereas he has over 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.4 million on Instagram.

