First Class Personal Training Offers Personal Training Tips Representing New Year's Resolution

According to First Class Personal Training, the New Year is a great time to focus on a fitness goal, like losing weight, getting in shape, and eating healthier. During this period, people often make resolutions, but in subsequent months, don't stick to them.

First Class Personal Training has announced the release of its new fitness tips — New Year’s Resolutions Guide. This tool helps trainees identify specific workout needs to achieve or improve in the New Year. According to First Class Personal Training, the New Year is a great time to focus on a fitness goal, like losing weight, getting in shape, and eating healthier. During this period, people often make resolutions, but in subsequent months, don’t stick to them.

“We wanted to give our trainees an action plan to take them in the right direction to help them stick to a workout program they can live with,” said a representative. To kick-start this initiative, the First Class Personal Training is offering youth and senior trainees a variety of services, including virtual personal training, post-rehabilitation, MS training, and group fitness classes online.

First Class Personal Training is also offering a free consultation for clients who are looking to start specific fitness journeys in the New Year. The free consultation will help identify what services are best for the trainees. First Class Personal Training highlights some tips to consider when making fitness resolutions.

Be Realistic: Set a goal that is achievable and realistic. For example, trainees who aim to lose weight should not make the mistake of setting a far-fetched goal, like losing 50 pounds in a week. This type of goal will most likely never happen and can make the individual feel discouraged. If 50 pounds is the target, the most ideal approach would be to lose 2 to 3 pounds per week.

Be Specific: When it comes to setting fitness goals, make sure to be specific. This means stating what the goal is, how it will be achieved, and when it will be accomplished. For example, a goal could be to “tone up” or “lose weight.” These goals are vague and do not provide a plan on how to achieve the desired outcome. A better goal would be to “lose 15 pounds in seven weeks by following a healthy diet and participating in a regular exercise program.”

Stay Motivated: Setting realistic goals will not be enough if the trainee is dispirited, lazy, or undisciplined to achieve them. Motivation is the driving force required to stick to set goals in the new year. A trainee must remain in high spirit to work towards a fitness target.

Share Goals: It is helpful for trainees to share fitness goals with friends, family, and trainers. Doing this will create a support system and increase the chances of achieving the goals. It will promote accountability.

Reward Progress: Trainers should recognize the progress made by trainees by the time certain goals are achieved. For instance, a trainer could give a trainee a gift or certificate for losing 3 pounds per week.

About First Class Personal Training

First Class Personal Training is a Canadian-based mobile in home and virtual fitness company that specializes in fitness programs for people of all ages, body types, and fitness levels. First Class Personal Training has a team of 11 certified fitness trainers and nutritionists.

Media Contact

Company Name: First Class Personal Training

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 416-821-2384

City: Toronto

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

Website: https://www.firstclasspt.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: First Class Personal Training Offers Personal Training Tips Representing New Year's Resolution