Valet service finds and returns lost wedding ring

Carrollton, Texas – Local parking management company, United Valet Service, earned the immense gratitude of one of their customers when they recovered a lost wedding ring last week. The ring is an antique family heirloom, and it slipped off of its owner’s finger during a night spent celebrating the couple’s 25th anniversary.
The lucky woman explained, “It felt kind of ironic that I lost it on our anniversary night… It really put a damper on things. We tried not to let it get to us, but I was pretty inconsolable and he spent the rest of the night calling every place we’d been to see if anyone had turned it in. We left tons of notes asking to be contacted if any rings turned up. A few days later we got a call from the valet service of our favorite cocktail bar. One of their employees had found my ring! I was just so shocked that not only did they find my ring, but that they were honest about it and searched out the owner. I’m going to get my ring sized correctly and then we’re going to have another anniversary celebration. Thanks, Valet Parking guys!”
United Valet Service the DFW Valet company is one of the parking management companies that operate in the region everywhere from hospitals to private events. A company representative explained that it’s completely common for the company’s team members to come across lost items. United Valet Service’s team members know what to do in those situations thanks to their training and experience, and so these situations usually go without a hitch.
“We’ve come across many lost items – it comes with the territory,” stated the United Valet Service representative, “People get caught up in the fun they’re having and leave things behind. But we have to admit, we’re a bit biased towards stories like these about things that are very personal and meaningful to people. We’ve gotten to be a part of a lot of these reunions, from returning a lost wedding ring to reuniting a toddler with a wayward stuffed animal. Helping someone recover something so precious that was lost is incredibly rewarding. It’s a very sweet experience to party to.”
Media Contact
Company Name: United Valet Service
Contact Person: Mekki Bennis
Email: Send Email
Phone: 972-972-8100
Address:2650 Midway Rd Suite 238
City: Carrollton
State: Texas
Country: United States
Website: https://unitedvaletservice.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Valet service finds and returns lost wedding ring
