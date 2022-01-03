Bubble Vibez keeps the party going by observing Covid-19 guidelines

“Bubble Party Truck with Bubble Vibez”

Dallas, Texas – Parties and other fun events across the Dallas-Fort Worth complex are just getting started, and they’re doing it with the help of Bubble Vibez. Bubble truck rental has become an increasingly popular way to bring a flair of childish whimsy and fun to any event. Bubble Vibez has been gaining recognition as a bubble bus service that goes above and beyond to ensure the safety of its clients.

“We know that a Foam party is not fun if it’s not safe for everyone. From grandma to the new baby in the family – everyone deserves to have peace of mind while they’re partying. Our company is built on many community-conscious policies just like this, and that’s part of what makes us so trustworthy,” explained a Bubble Vibez representative Tj Jawhari.

Bubble Vibez is no rookie in the business of spreading smiles and dealing in joy. The company is family-owned and run locally, catering to both indoor and outdoor functions. Their bubble and foam trucks have spread joy all across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, leaving happy faces and satisfied customers in their wake.

One such customer explained, “We were just looking for something extra fun and memorable. We found Bubble Vibez by searching bubble truck Dallas and bubble bus Dallas. When we saw Bubble Vibez, we felt safe and secure in booking them for our bubble party because we knew they would be professional and observe the Covid-19 restrictions.”

Word of Bubble Vibez and the company’s exceptional service is spreading fast, and the company’s schedule is filling at an unprecedented speed. The company’s representative expressed that the company is overjoyed at this. Bubble Vibez is eager to brighten as many days as possible and is excited at the prospect of being busy for the foreseeable future.

