Many places spring for private security this holiday season

Dallas, Texas – Many places from malls to apartment complexes are choosing to hire private security this holiday season in anticipation of a possible increase in break-ins and burglaries from recent years. The rise in criminal activity can be attributed to many reasons, but whatever the cause – security companies in Dallas and Fort Worth are preparing to meet the need for heavier security across the region.
A representative from a local security company, Stratton Security commented, “There’s been a sharp increase in demand for our services. People are battening down for the storm and just generally trying to ensure that everyone can feel safe this season. In particular, we’ve gained many new residential clients including many apartment complexes and several neighborhoods. We’re glad to do it; we’re glad we can bring peace of mind to the people we serve.”
Stratton Security is a veteran security company of the Dallas-Fort Worth region, having served the area for years. The company is no stranger to the crime trends of the area, and the company’s representative expressed that they have special training for just such occasions. The company’s force of security officers is ready to meet any challenges the season will bring.
One new client of Stratton Security, a local apartment manager, explained, “Last year we got hit with a string of break-ins and I was worried that we’d be an even bigger target this year, too. I decided it was time to hire some security, and I started searching for ‘security companies near me’ and ‘apartment security’… I actually misspelled it the first time I looked – I spelled it like ‘apartment security’ instead of apartment security – but I was still able to find Stratton Security. Now they’re here and not only is our complex more secure than ever, but our tenants are over the moon, too.”
Media Contact
Company Name: Stratton Security
Contact Person: Mekki Bennis
Email: Send Email
Phone: (866) 489-9919
Address:2650 Midway Rd Suite 238
City: Carrollton
State: TX
Country: United States
Website: strattonsecuritytx.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Many places spring for private security this holiday season
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.