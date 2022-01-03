Many places spring for private security this holiday season

“Security companies near me”

Rush to hire security for the holidays?

Dallas, Texas – Many places from malls to apartment complexes are choosing to hire private security this holiday season in anticipation of a possible increase in break-ins and burglaries from recent years. The rise in criminal activity can be attributed to many reasons, but whatever the cause – security companies in Dallas and Fort Worth are preparing to meet the need for heavier security across the region.

A representative from a local security company, Stratton Security commented, “There’s been a sharp increase in demand for our services. People are battening down for the storm and just generally trying to ensure that everyone can feel safe this season. In particular, we’ve gained many new residential clients including many apartment complexes and several neighborhoods. We’re glad to do it; we’re glad we can bring peace of mind to the people we serve.”

Stratton Security is a veteran security company of the Dallas-Fort Worth region, having served the area for years. The company is no stranger to the crime trends of the area, and the company’s representative expressed that they have special training for just such occasions. The company’s force of security officers is ready to meet any challenges the season will bring.

One new client of Stratton Security, a local apartment manager, explained, “Last year we got hit with a string of break-ins and I was worried that we’d be an even bigger target this year, too. I decided it was time to hire some security, and I started searching for ‘security companies near me’ and ‘apartment security’… I actually misspelled it the first time I looked – I spelled it like ‘apartment security’ instead of apartment security – but I was still able to find Stratton Security. Now they’re here and not only is our complex more secure than ever, but our tenants are over the moon, too.”

