Local businesses team up with Apex Digitech to bring in more customers

“Dallas SEO perfected by Apex Digital Technologies”

No one Knows, something about how changing the colors of a site can have a profound influence

Dallas, Texas – Many local companies and small businesses are finding that a simple change in web design can have a profound effect on customer traffic to their websites. In some cases changing details such as square corners on a button to rounded corners has unconsciously made customers more willing to click, while in other cases a simple change in color from yellow to blue has significantly increased the amount of interest potential customers have in a product.

One local business owner explained, “Green. It was the color green that made all the difference! Before I used a lot of red tones because that’s what I felt looked nice, but I wasn’t getting much action. Then I worked with the Dallas SEO experts over at Apex Digitech. I found them one day by searching ‘Fort Worth SEO’ and ‘SEO Dallas.’ They helped me fix lots of things – including my color choice. I still can’t believe how much difference something like a color change to green can make!”

Apex Digitech is a local digital marketing firm that has been serving the Dallas-Fort Worth complex and extended region for years. The company’s Dallas SEO Service has helped countless local businesses maximize their presence on the internet. Apex Digitech works to improve the efficiency of their client’s sites in order to increase their presence online and their outreach to existing and potential customers.

“We know the statistics, science, and psychology behind consistently successful websites,” stated an Apex Digitech representative, “And we bring that knowledge together into a solid team that’s ready to elevate each and every one of our clients’ web presences. From improving your website design to making you appear more frequently in search engine results – we’ll help you get the traffic and customer interest that your business deserves.”

Media Contact

Company Name: Apex Digital Tehcnologies

Contact Person: TJ Jawhari

Email: Send Email

Phone: (469) 396 – 1376

Address:2423 E Interstate 30

City: Rockwall

State: Texas

Country: United States

Website: https://apexdigitech.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Local businesses team up with Apex Digitech to bring in more customers