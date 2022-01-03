Sai Abhinay Chepuri – The Indian Entrepreneur Who Redefined The True Meaning of An Ideal Philanthropist

Sai Abhinay Chepuri, an Indian Entrepreneur who was born in a small village of Telangana, proves himself as a Philanthropist again by donating all his Profits Rs.10 lakh to a UK based NGO who helps people got stuck in their country, the women who are being suffered from human trafficking.
Sai Abhinay Chepuri and his friends has written a book named “How to Start blog in 2021”, which got them a Huge name but also earned them a lot of Money. So all his friends has decided to Donate this Money for the Charity and Good Cause. They took as a Challenge and They are donating total amount to Charity by taking new Year as a occasion to do this great Social Cause for the Society.
“Every New Year We Celebrate and enjoy the Day with Lots of happiness. We also Call and wish everyone good Luck and even we also invite them too parties. We Decided to Celebrate this New Year by helping Others not by doing parties,” stated Sai abhinay Chepuri.
Adding to this he also Stated that He will be Writing another book which will be helping society to learn Morals, Values, Ethics and many more. He also Stated that he will be more focusing on the things which helps Society directly or indirectly. He also made an announcement to all his Friends, relatives, and well-wishers to not to waste money by enjoying but help Others according to your wish, at least that could help person to feed.
Media Contact
Company Name: Spectrum India
Contact Person: Neharika Bhatia
Email: Send Email
Phone: 8448203204
Country: India
Website: www.spectrumaward.com
