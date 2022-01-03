Jamal Shuman And Steven Augustin Live The "Rags To Riches" Story With BDE Insurance

Passionate entrepreneurs, Jamal Shuman and Steven Augustin, partner to create BDE Insurance, a leading health insurance agency, overcoming obstacles to live the American Dream

Jamal Shuman’s case is the typical from “Rags To Riches” story, overcoming life obstacles to eventually create BDE Insurance, in partnership with another forward-thinking individual, Steven Augustin. BDE Insurance has grown over the years to become a leading health insurance brand, with the founders digging into their life experiences to create a solution that will help millions of people across the United States to access quality healthcare.

The global health insurance market has grown significantly over the years, with a recent report by GMI Insights putting its size at over $1.4 trillion in 2018. The report also suggested that the market will expand at 4.2% CAGR up to 2025, hitting over $1.5 trillion. While the United States remains one of the biggest health insurance markets in the world, with a value of about $1 trillion, millions of patients still struggle to get the quality of healthcare they desire. However, the duo of Jamal and Steven seeks to change this narrative by establishing BDE Insurance, a popular brand in the industry.

The not-so-good experience of Jamal and Steven growing up has undoubtedly played a major role in creating BDE Insurance and the products offered. The health insurance company provides up to 100% coverage on Individual and family health insurance plans, helping clients to stay on top of preventative healthcare services as well as emergency.

Jamal grew in Liberty City before moving to Weston after his dad won The Fantasy Five. However, things took a turn for the worse in a split second after his dad suffered a heart attack and was subsequently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Jamal did not let the unfortunate happenings deter him from achieving his life goals, working 20 hours a day for 5 years to take care of everyone, rising to become a manager, buying corner stores and selling all of them. After gathering a lot of knowledge about health insurance, Jamal decided to start BDE Insurance in collaboration with Steven Augustin and they have both built up the company to become a multi-million-dollar brand.

Steven Augustin, the other half of the duo, did not particularly have an easier experience. The FIU Finance graduate with Accounting bachelors worked in corporate America for some time until he had cancer. The diagnosis changed his perspective about things and made him realize how short life can be, leading him to start BDE Insurance as a new avenue and new lease of life to impact as many people as possible.

For more information about BDE Insurance and the range of solutions offered, visit – https://bdeinsurance.com/.

